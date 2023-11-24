The Minister of Employment and Labour, Thulas Nxesi, announced that he applied for the deal between Thuja Capital Fund and the Unemployment Insurance Fund to be scrapped

The deal allegedly sought to award Thuja Capital Fund, run by Mthunzi Mdwaba, R5 billion on the condition that Mdwaba pay Nxesi and other ministers an R500 million bribery

Nxesi also called on Mdwaba to give proof of the allegations he has made against himself and other officebearers

Thulas Nxesi has invited Mthunzi Mdwaba to present evidence of corruption against him. Images: Eric Piermont/AFP via Getty Images and Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

The Minister of Employment and Labour, Thulas Nxesi, has applied for the agreement between the Unemployment Insurance Fund and Thuja Capital Fund to be set aside. The application also involved stopping any payments made to Thuja Capital Fund. South Africans tore into Nxesi and called him a useless minister.

Nxesi applies for UIF contract to be scrapped

According to TimesLIVE, Nxesi recently briefed the media on his decision to have the agreement set aside. Nxesi claimed he became aware of the alleged corrupt deal in January through the press. After he was made aware of it, he instructed that the programme, which was set to fund job creation and assist the Unemployment Insurance Fund in creating employment opportunities, be suspended.

Nxesi denies bribery claims

He also emphatically denied the claims Thuja Capital Fund CEO Mthunzi Mdwaba made. Mdwaba recently claimed that Nxesi and other high-ranking politicians were involved in an R500 million bribery scandal. Mdwaba alleged that Nxesi and other government officials promised to award him an R5 billion UIF tender on the condition that Mdwaba give them R500 million, which is ten per cent of the tender. Nxesi also claimed that he challenged Mdwaba to present evidence to support his claims.

Mzansi trash-talks Thulas

South Africans on Facebook shook their heads and rejected that Nxesi made this announcement in good conscience.

David Monakedi said:

“The sad part about comrades is that they think the own everything after being appointed at top positions.”

Kgwerano Maisela pointed out:

“The ANC has failed dismally. We have to accept.”

Joseph Mulalo remarked:

“While unemployed people can’t get their money. Arrest these people before they destroy everything.”

Butsolo Bentonga KaTyhopho was angry.

“One character that defines the meaning of useless.”

Luyanda Marlon Kama wrote:

“Thulas Nxesi, the Nkandla fire pool ANC indoctrinate and obfuscator is showing his greed-fuelled gullibility more and more nowadays.”

Thembani Nkomo:

“The Department of Labour is useless, and CCMA commissioners take bribes from employers.”

Mthunzi Mdwaba releases screenshots of conversations with Thulas Nxesi

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Mthunzi Mdwaba allegedly released screenshots contradicting Thulas Nxesi's denial that he is involved in the R500 million UIF scandal.

The WhatsApp screenshots allegedly exposed a conversation between Mdwaba and Mthunzi in which Nxesi reportedly asked for accommodation for his nephew. The screenshots reportedly contradicted the minister's claims that he began talking to Mthunzi in 2021. Nxesi released a statement denying the allegations Mthunzi made against him.

