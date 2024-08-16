Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has put the plan to procure 2,500MW of nuclear power on ice

TSHWANE — Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa held a special briefing on Friday to announce that the government's plan to procure 2,500 megawatts of nuclear energy was temporarily off the table.

The gazette came under legal scrutiny based on non-public participation in the process, among other factors.

However, the plan received the backing of the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA).

Despite this, applicants in a court dispute reasoned that the undertaking's non-public nature was tantamount to an unfair process.

Ramokgopa, to address the oversight, said his department was withdrawing the gazette to allow for public participation.

"We only got to know when the [applicants] filed court papers that the process had not have a public participation process," Ramakgopa said.

"That [subsequently spurred] the decision to withdraw the gazette. We [now] allow for that process to unfold to ensure the process is clean."

Ramokgopa announced in December 2023 that South Africa would begin the procurement process to procure 2500MW of nuclear energy.

At the time, he said NERSA had outlined a rigorous set of suspensive conditions for the Mineral Resources and Energy Department to satisfy before a go-ahead.

Consequently, due to the lack of due diligence, the procurement process would be deferred. However, Ramokgopa said this would not be without financial implications for his department.

"Naturally, the decision to delay the process [invites] a penalty. However, we're satisfied to allow for [citizens] who want to add their voice to do so."

He said the expected delay was three to six months in the process.

"We want to protect the integrity of the process. [We aim] to ensure the process is transparent [for] general public confidence in [it].

“I want to give confidence to the public that we'll take them every step of the way. We will keep South Africans abreast every step of the way to preserve the integrity of any procurement process,” Ramokgopa outlined.

The Mineral Resources and Energy Department said despite the withdrawal, the government was committed to securing the country's energy security.

Nuclear energy is part of the country's imagined energy mix in the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) 2019.

South Africans bite at the cherry

Vocal citizens imbibed Ramokgopa's update and headed online to express strong views. Most online users pushed for a working resolution to South Africa's electricity crisis.

Briefly News looks at the loudest reactions.

@WesleyNku wrote:

"Independent power producers [IPPSs] zealots hate energy mix! They want to suffocate us with that useless unreliable power production."

@sa_ordinary said:

"We need nuclear power. It's safe, long-term supply and reliable."

@nathanudiza expressed:

"Whatever you do, please make sure that load shedding does not return [and] electricity prices come down."

@geconmatthias reacted:

"Interesting move by Minister Ramokgopa to withdraw the gazette on nuclear energy."

@rkungoane noted:

"Wena, we are tired with [these] press conferences tsa gago. Now you want to increase electricity tariffs by 40%."

