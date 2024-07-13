The South African government plans to procure 2,500 megawatts of nuclear energy to address the country's energy crisis, despite previous opposition over high costs and corruption concerns

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa emphasised that the current proposal is more feasible and transparent than the previous 9,000-megawatt plan

This move is part of a broader strategy to diversify and stabilise South Africa’s energy supply

The South African government is moving forward with plans to procure nuclear energy.

According to Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, the country’s ongoing energy crisis needs to be addressed.

This decision comes despite previous opposition to the high costs associated with nuclear procurement from Russia during Jacob Zuma's presidency.

A different plan compared to the initial one

The Democratic Alliance (DA) was a vocal opponent of the deal proposed during Zuma's tenure, citing concerns over corruption.

However, Minister Ramokgopa emphasised that the current proposal differs significantly in scale and approach from the earlier plan.

Speaking at the two-day Cabinet Lekgotla held at the Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria, Ramokgopa clarified that the new proposal seeks to procure 2,500 megawatts of nuclear energy.

According to SABC News, a substantial reduction from the 9,000 megawatts initially proposed.

"The 2,500 megawatts from nuclear is not a panacea; it’s just part of the overall energy mix. Our energy mix exceeds 50,000 megawatts, a small but essential component.

"Previously, the procurement efforts aimed for over 9,000 megawatts, but now we focus on a more feasible 2,500 megawatts. This approach reflects the scale and pace we can afford."

Transparency in the procurement process

Ramokgopa also highlighted the importance of transparency in the procurement process, aiming to avoid the pitfalls of corruption that marred previous attempts.

"The process must be open to everyone and conducted transparently to ensure credibility and affordability."

The government's renewed focus on nuclear energy is part of a broader strategy to diversify and stabilise South Africa’s energy supply amidst ongoing electricity generation and distribution challenges.

