Dozens of construction workers were recorded fleeing from a construction site on foot in a now-viral video

New Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber and his department inadvertently attracted praise from online users

There has been much conjecture about Schreiber's action plan to deal with the proliferation of illegal immigrants

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber has been cast into the fray after a video of construction workers running from a site on foot went viral. Images: Sharon Seretlo and Brenton Geach

A video is making the rounds online of dozens of workers employed in South Africa taking off on foot from a construction site.

The reasons for the strange scenes were not immediately clear as they abruptly left the development, which appears to be at an advanced phase.

Construction workers take off

However, an X user, @MadiBoity, who posted the clip, referenced new Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber and his ministry in the material.

The caption read:

"Guys, ⁦@Leon_Schreib is working in silence. Home Affairs is on the ground."

Briefly News could not immediately verify the source of the video and where it was taken, while Schreiber or his department has not released a statement about a similar development.

There has been much conjecture about Schreiber's action plan to deal with the proliferation of illegal immigrants in South Africa.

Among political parties, ActionSA implored Schreiber to urgently address the illegal immigration crisis with vigour after recently extending temporary concessions for foreign nationals’ visas.

This saw ActionSA's Parliamentary Caucus Chief Whip, Lerato Ngobeni, pronouncing that the party would closely monitor all developments as Schreiber outlined his plans.

"The spiralling crime rates linked to foreign crime syndicates operating with near impunity and the widespread exploitation of cheap foreign labour in an already constrained labour market that has left millions of South Africans without job opportunities are consequences of our flawed immigration system.

"With expanding terror networks across the continent, the country cannot afford to be lax in allowing undocumented individuals to roam freely without trace," said Ngobeni.

Chirpy locals have say

The material of the construction site, which appears to be in a built-up area such as a city or town, achieved its objective of piqueing the interest of locals.

Netizens reacted to the 31-second clip in droves after attracting 345,000 views, 2300 likes and 700 reposts. Briefly News looks at some of the comments.

@TieOnto wrote:

"They should also visit restaurants, starting with all @papachinos_za branches."

@zenlife_chauke said:

"They should keep running to the borders."

@uMaster_Sandz added:

"Easy: @Leon_Schreib, the owner of that construction company must account for this. Simple."

