Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on Friday celebrated 100 days of zero load shedding in South Africa

Ramokgopa attributed the achievement to the hard work, dedication and collaboration of those in the energy sector

Citizens had a scathing response to the statement, noting apparent power cuts in their areas over the past 100 days

JOHANNESBURG — Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa cut an ecstatic figure on Friday as his department celebrated 100 consecutive days without implementing planned power cuts.

Ramokgopa, in a statement posted to his @Kgosientsho_R X account, said it marked a significant milestone in the government's aim to ensure a stable and reliable electricity supply.

Ramokgopa marks 100 days zero load shedding

He attributed the milestone to the hard work, dedication and collaboration of those in the energy sector.

"I am pleased to announce that we have reached 100 consecutive days without [implementing] load shedding," Ramokgopa said.

"I want to express my sincere appreciation to [national power producer] Eskom, its capable employees, and the role players who ensured that we retain a consistent energy supply."

Ramokgopa said the economy and labour markets had benefitted from no load shedding since sometime in March, while the stability in power generation enhanced citizens' lives.

He called for a commitment to continually improving the country's energy infrastructure, exploring various energy sources, and promoting sustainable practices.

"Together, we can build an energy sector [characterised by] resilience and efficiency, satisfying the country's needs, now and in the future."

Citizens quash Ramokgopa's announcement

However, South Africans took a less celebratory and optimistic stance following the announcement, quashing it as hogwash.

Instead, numerous citizens noted that they'd experienced some form of load shedding in their areas during the apparent zero power cuts.

Briefly News looks at some of the reactions.

@onetimepantsula wrote:

"We still have load reduction. You all are playing us shame."

@_Kaatlego_ said:

"Honestly, we shouldn't be celebrating this. It's your job to [keep] the lights on."

@ArthurLKinnear noted:

"How is providing a basic human essential a milestone?"

