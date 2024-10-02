A helluva hullabaloo played out on the field at a South African rugby game in a video making the rounds online

X user @svukeve shared the clip showing a wave of boisterous hooligans running amock during the affair

An enthralled online community took in the unbelievably frivolous scenes, reacting colourfully in the comments

Inspired spectators took to the field in a wild spectacle in a now-viral clip. Images: @svukeve/ screenshots

Talk about everything, everywhere, all at once. These scenes played out at a rugby game in Mzansi, making for a colourful, chaotic spectacle.

A video from X user @svukeve shows wave after wave of cheery local hooligans running onto the field during a passage of chaos.

Hooligans cause spectacular chaos

The intriguing caption read:

"I love us (Mzansi)."

The 153-second clip starts with a crew of stadium perimeter security dragging a large man off the field.

They seem to struggle as they pull him by his clothes. The video shows another fan, a man wearing a Springboks jersey, running into the field.

As his hooligan antics unravel, three men, who aren't in security gear but instead black and white training gear, tackle him to the ground.

But not before one of the three missed tackling him after the hooligan ducked out of the way just as he came flying in.

This saw the tackler fly over him and roll on the ground, with stadium fans looking onto the field gasping.

A second person chasing him trips over the ruffian. However, the third one finally manages to restrain him.

Just as you think you've seen enough, a third man continues the onslaught with a third man joining the clowning, and he is quickly taken down.

And then not one but two hooligans — a man and a woman — also in Boks jerseys, make a break for it.

Bone-crunching tackles

They manage to evade the scrambling security for slightly longer, and then a sixth person, a burly, short man, runs in from another part of the field.

Things get serious as he is tackling from behind, going to the ground hard and appearing to suffer a concussion as he immediately goes still.

The tackler made a TMO signal, and medical personnel rushed onto the field to treat the man. One official after another gathered around the man on the ground as they began to treat him.

But that wasn't the end, as a few more fans tried to spark a further frenzy.

The woman who'd run on was seen being led off the field, while the second man who was tackled had returned for more but, given the anticlimatic scenes now playing out, was given no further attention and quickly asked to go off.

However, there would be a final bit of action. Yet another man, seeking his few minutes of fame, shot onto the field.

His no-nonsense tackler grappled to get a good hold on his lower body and, when he did, scooped him up and slammed him onto the ground hard, drawing an audible gasp from the thousands packed into the stands.

Barbaric scenes leave SA chirping

The video clocked over 622,000 hits in the 60 hours since it was posted, attracting 6300 likes, 1800 reposts, and 1400 bookmarks.

Briefly News looks at the hilarious, classic "local is lekker" reactions that greeted the post.

@Mkhathini_03 wrote:

"Too much Klipdrift and cola."

@Dr_Shiyaklenga said:

"Charge them. This barbaric behaviour must not be tolerated. What are they teaching our kids?"

@sipu_Africanist added:

"We’re actually a nice little family when we are not fighting over damn skin colour."

