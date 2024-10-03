"A Very Good Way to Save": SA Woman Flexes R4K Food Voucher Book
- One babe took to social media to showcase her food vouchers, and online users were amazed
- The TikTok video captured the attention of many, along with thousands of likes and comments
- People reacted to the babe's content as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts
One young babe gave many people in Mzansi nostalgia after she showed off her food vouchers in a video making rounds online.
Woman unveils her food vouchers
The stunner, who goes by the handle @sine_m8, flexed her book of food vouchers, which she got from Shoprite and revealed to her viewers that it is worth R4k.
@sine_m8's footage went viral on social media, leaving many people amazed while some were intrigued by her food vouchers. While taking to her TikTok caption, the babe simply said the following:
"Two months to go, if you know, you know."
The clip grabbed the attention of netizens, gathering thousands of views, likes, and comments within a few hours of its publication.
Watch the the video below:
SA react to lady's Shoprite food vouchers
The online community was impressed by hun's food vouchers as they flooded the comments section sharing their thoughts.
Promise said:
"May you please not locate me till it's so time-consuming counting stamps and cancelling them?"
Nosi_magatsheni wrote:
"I need to do this now for my family. Two months is not a lot, but at least."
User added:
"Sitting on three pages on both my books. I don't know why I gave up."
BleachDemon expressed:
"We even used to save like this at the post office many years ago. We called it post savings book. A very good way to save."
Ntokozo commented:
"My mom used to love these."
