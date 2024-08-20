A babe flexed her Shein bale in a video that left many people shocked by the amount of items she got

The TikTok clip went viral online, gaining a massive attraction on social media and gathering loads of views, likes and comments

Netizens reacted to the hun's footage as they rushed to the comments section with inquiries

A stunner in SA became the talk of town after she unveiled her massive Shein haul in a video on TikTok.

A lady flexed her massive Shein haul that cost R20K in a TikTok video. Image: @roxiescloset

Source: TikTok

Woman unboxes Shein bale that costs R20k

TikTok user @roxiescloset gave her viewers a glimpse into her latest purchase. The young lady showed off everything she bought from the leading online store Shein.

@roxiescloset then unboxes her brand new Shein bale, which contains a lot of stuff and costs R20K. After unboxing it, she shows off each item, leaving many people in South Africa amazed. The footage was well received, and it went on to become a hit on TikTok, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi has questions

Many people in SA were shocked by the number of things the woman got, and many took to the comments section to express their thoughts while others had inquiries.

Katli said:

"Oh my word, how ?"

Mmakoša poked fun at the hun, saying:

"Are these our lost orders joking I am very much interested."

Faith Factory inquired:

"What’s the cost for a SHEIN Bale, and do you get to choose the pieces?"

Zoe commented:

"That’s why everything in my chart sold out."

User expressed:

"This is insane."

