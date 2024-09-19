A Mzansi lady floored the internet when she shared her drastic pregnancy transformation on TikTok

Botle swore that she would never become an ugly pregnant lady as she would be a hot lady carrying a baby in her belly, but boy, was she wrong

Social media users howled when she shared her unbelievable look as an expecting woman and roasted her in the comments

A South African lady, Botle, studied the drastic changes in a woman’s appearance when she was pregnant. She swore that she’d do better but quickly swallowed her words.

Social media users roared in laughter after checking out her photo during her pregnancy.

SA howls at woman’s pregnancy transformation

Women love looking good. They make up most of the consumer culture, constantly shopping for stunning decorative pieces, trendy outfits, beauty products, or even sweet wheels. A woman’s appearance is as valuable as her brain.

A lover of all things beauty, Botle studied the drastic changes a pregnant woman experiences. She swore to herself that she would take better care and pamper herself enough to eliminate the unfavored change.

Botle shared a clip during her first trimester where she showed off her makeup and stunning hairstyle, but her pregnancy transformation scared the daylights out of some social media users who refused to believe that the other woman was also her.

In the clip, her face swelled up, her nose became more prominent, her lips got more extensive, and her neck darkened. She shared the video on TikTok with the caption:

“I’m warning you about men.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman’s drastic pregnancy transformation

Social media users were stunned by Botle’s extreme pregnancy look and commented:

@ElleHarris87 could not deal with the dramatic transformation:

"There's no way that's the same person, are you sure that's you sisi?"

@Londy Blose was baffled:

"My sister, is the government aware about this?"

@Pon Tsho shared her pregnancy body stuck with her:

"My son is four years old and my face still hasn't recovered."

