A woman on TikTok plugged the girls with a simple wig trick to achieve a more flawless look. Image: @misskhrissy1

The lady named Khrissy did not gate-keep anything when she told the ladies how to get a more natural-looking wig.

Get your wig snatched

Khrissy knows all about wigs, as it’s one way she protects her natural hair. The TikTokker plugged the girls in a way that allowed them to achieve a snatched look with their wigs.

The prominent lace fronts are so 2015, way too old and outdated. The girls now have a more natural look but still keep their long and silky locks. Khrissy’s tip was straightforward: She advised the girls to invest in a wig with kinky edges. The girl praised the wig lord’s advice.

Netizens praise wig lord

The good hair queen got over one million views, 131K likes, 12K saves and a thread of 1102 comments. The hair queen regrets all of the hard work she put into plucking and melting her lace wigs when kinky edges were the best.

@Simone Jamaican is already onto that trick and praised the wigs:

"These wigs are getting better every day."

@cc79 had a light bulb momented and commented:

"Now THIS makes sense!!!!!!"

@lm17 gushed over the beautiful wig:

"Perfection. This is the first natural looking wig I’ve seen in a while."

@NotStressinIt is so into the kinky edges era:

"The girls that get it get it. But they gonna be too stuck on them baby hairs to do it. You look amazing!"

All things hair

