A South African woman was impressed with a synthetic wig that she bought from Takealot for R400

A TikTok video by @showup.nompi shows that the synthetic wig was easy to work with and looked natural

Mzansi netizens were impressed with the quality and affordability of the hair and asked for the product details

A Mzansi woman took to social media to share how impressed she was with a wig that she had ordered from a popular South African online retailer, Takealot.

A woman was pleased with a wig she ordered from Takealot for R400. Image: @showup.nompi/TikTok

@showup.nompi posted a video on TikTok showing the affordable synthetic hair from the Magic Hair brand. She also highlighted that the wig was going for R400.

It is widely known that synthetic wigs often have a plasticky or artificial sheen and are usually far less expensive than 100% human hair wigs. Therefore the quality of such wigs is also often not the greatest, that is why if you happen to come across a good one, you can't help but be impressed.

"Yooh bathong @takealotcom . Dropped a new gem on my channel today, this was so easy to work with, just cut the lace and put it on!

"Can Magic please go back to making wigs. This #syntheticwig was only R400. I wanna see if it lasts long or not, but so far, I am impressed. The full video link is in my bio," @showup.nompi wrote on the post.

According to Simply Wigs, if you purchase a good quality, heat-friendly synthetic wig, it can be more cost-effective than human hair wigs. As the hairs are synthetic, they require less care than human hair.

Watch the video below:

SA netizens react to the wig review video with positive comments

Several South Africans were impressed by the affordable hair and expressed gratitude for the hair plug.

Wonderer ✨ replied:

"Ma'am, please share the link or the name of the wig... I need it asap."

Inno commented:

"Takealot wigs are always a disappointment for me."

Mellow wrote:

"It must be synthetic? It looks nice, though."

ThusoPearlMaphile replied:

"I just went to check it and put it in my cart."

Maria Mohale158 said:

"Beautiful ."

Mo said:

"It's a very beautiful synthetic hair. Once owned one. Oho Kenya within shame. Just haebatle oetse uniform."

