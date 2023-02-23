A hairstylist recently installed a camera at her workplace to monitor what her customers do whenever she leaves them alone for a while

In a particular video on TikTok, a customer made sure the hairstylist was gone before letting out a loud fart

The customer quickly used an air freshener to spray the area before the hairstylist returned to finish her hair

Hidden cameras capture acts most people would not do in the presence of others, and this video confirms it.

A hairstylist set up a camera at her workplace that was videoing the saloon while braiding a customer's hair.

Hairdresser cries out after installing hidden camera. Photo Credit: @beautybyalicedimplz

The caption of the video read:

"Putting my camera up to see what my client do when I go use the restroom, I cannot believe this."

The hairstylist quickly left the customer after seeking permission to use the restroom.

The client ensured the hairstylist was out of sight before she took her next action.

She immediately let out some loud farts, then used an air freshener to spray the environment to get rid of the foul smell before sitting down.

The hairstylist returned and noticed the change in the air but thanked the customer for letting her ease herself.

Social media reactions

@lizzylina2 said:

"No one is talking about her eyelashes."

@the_marlons said:

"Did she pupuu?"

@coco_saraho said:

"Where's the other eyelash?"

@maya.g20 commented:

"You have to disinfect your chair oh."

suxilz commented:

"She did not just........."

@mukaji.ox said:

"Sis been holding it all day."

@a_boobae commented:

"And she looks so innocent."

@camerona994 said:

"That's my girl."

@selina8187 commented:

"I can't cope."

@bene_dic_ta wrote:

"Let my captives go."

@chim_amaka28 wrote:

"Abeg na fart she fart, she no steal."

Watch the video below:

