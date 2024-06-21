A South African woman on TikTok caused a stir by sharing a video of herself holding wads of cash totalling R50 000

She claimed to be a "side chick" who was healing from a secret relationship, but finding comfort in the money

The video sparked jokes from viewers who questioned the source of the cash and whether it truly helped her heal

A young South African woman caused a stir on social media after sharing a video of how she was healing from her relationship that nobody knew about.

Side chick flexes R50K

A TikTok video by @beauty_mohlala02 shows her holding wads of cash amounting to R50 000 in her hand as she flexed it for all her viewers to see.

In the post, @beauty_mohlala02 revealed that she was a paid side chick healing from her relationship but found comfort in being R50k richer.

Mzansi jokes about where the money came from

While @beauty_mohlala02 didn't clarify where the money came from, many netizens joked that she got it from her man, who kept her a secret.

queenBee joked:

"Ritual done."

Naledi was curious to learn how she could be in the same position:

"How can I be? Asking for a friend."

Chris commented:

"Tell him you have a friend for his friend."

Miss Diehard joked about the money's soothing properties:

"Painkiller."

akanicbuyie156 reacted:

"Yes, wena girl."

teekay asked for some cash:

"Ngcela 100 rand kuphela."

AmberNailedit asked:

"Does he have a brother or friend? ❤️"

