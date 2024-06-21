Woman Uses Bluetooth Microphone to Announce Her Destination in Taxi, Mzansi Loves the Stunt
- A South African woman named Hlengiwe Dlamini (@hlengiwedlamini407) went viral on TikTok
- A funny video shows her using a Bluetooth microphone in a taxi to shout her stop
- The video sparked lighthearted comments from viewers with some finding it hilarious and others inspired to buy their own mics
A woman gave many netizens online a good laugh after sharing a video of herself using a Bluetooth microphone in a taxi.
Woman uses Bluetooth mic in taxi
A TikTok video by Hlengiwe Dlamini (@hlengiwedlamini407) shows her sitting in a taxi before she whips out her microphone and boldly uses it to shout her stop so the driver would know where to drop her off.
Commuters could be heard laughing in the background after Hlengiwe's stunt. Watch the funny clip below:
Mzansi amused by woman's mic stunt
The video garnered many views and funny commentary from netizens who found Hlengwe's bold move hilarious.
Danger boy Mthimunye joked about being born in SA:
"Born in South Africa was the biggest mistake in my life "
Sizakhele Hope replied:
"Can never try that with Zulu taxi drivers from Jozi..."
Elvina Van niekerk wanted a mic for herself:
"I need one to wake my kids up in the morning."
ntombi posed a funny question:
"Guys, what if South Africa is actually Heaven?"
user360969 was influenced:
"I just got a valid reason to buy this mic, siyabonga."
Thulisile asked:
"How much is the mic? I need it."
Icebo Lika Thixo Lifihlakele compared SA to a disruptive matric class:
"South Africa ke Grade 12C."
Teacher uses Bluetooth microphone to get learners to go to class
In another funny story, Briefly News reported that a teacher amused his learners after he pulled out his Bluetooth microphone at school.
The funny video shared by @babymesh0 shows him walking around the school grounds, ordering the learners to go to class and stop making a noise as they have a test to prepare for.
The entertained learners are seen laughing and surprised by the teacher's stunt as they look at him ordering them around using the loud microphone.
