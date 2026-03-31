Gogo Skhotheni recently announced the arrival of her newborn following her surprise pregnancy reveal

The famous sangoma confirmed the news with a photo of her son's arm beside a milk bottle, officially introducing her rainbow baby to her millions of followers

The news was met with loud praise and congratulatory messages from fans and peers, who flooded the comment section to welcome Gogo Skhotheni's baby

Gogo Skhotheni announced the arrival of her son. Images: gogo_skhotheni

Source: Instagram

Months after announcing her pregnancy, Gogo Skhotheni celebrated entering a new chapter of motherhood with the arrival of her baby boy.

Taking to her Instagram page on 31 March 2026, the celebrated sangoma and reality TV star shared pictures from her maternity shoot in a three-photo carousel, with the last snap featuring her rainbow baby resting beside a milk bottle.

With the caption, "It’s my turn again, bafazi," Gogo Skhotheni Announces Her Baby Boy’s Arrival: “It’s My Turn Again, Bafazi”

Having kept her pregnancy largely under wraps until recently, the sudden arrival of her son was a delightful shock to her audience.

Her rainbow baby arrives nearly two years after the sudden and heartbreaking death of Skhotheni's son, Monde Jr., in 2024, and marks a significant turning point in the sangoma's story from grief to glory.

See Gogo Skhotheni's pictures below.

Social media erupts in cheers for Gogo Skhotheni

Fans and peers flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages, congratulating Gogo Skhotheni and welcoming her newborn home. Read some of the comments below.

Rapper Cassper Nyovest's wife, Pulane Phoolo, gushed over Gogo Skhotheni's post:

"So precious!"

ntombee_1 said:

"And we are so happy for you, child of God."

Former reality TV star Ratile Mabitsela posted:

"Congratulations, momma!"

tlotlo_mashilo showed love to Gogo Skhotheni:

"Welcome to the world, baby boy, and congratulations, mama, we love you."

mamello.patience praised:

"Auw, Mommy.God is truly faithful. God's work is amazing."

ts_z.o.e.y cheered:

"Oh, mama, congratulations!"

samkeli6 joked:

"Liyana's new best friend. She said she is asking for money because she is the one giving the baby milk."

vernamothy posted:

"Congratulations, blessings to the lil one."

queenkaykwanelem responded

"When God restores, congratulations!"

letlhodilwe commented:

"This is so beautiful."

Fans and peers congratulated Gogo Skhotheni on the arrival of her baby boy. Image: gogo_skhotheni

Source: Instagram

The wave of support proved that Gogo Skhotheni's story of resilience touched many hearts across the internet. As she embraces the tender joys of a newborn, she is supported by a nation that has mourned with her and is now ready to celebrate every milestone of this new, beautiful chapter.

Gogo Skhotheni addresses reports of rekindled romance with ex

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a statement from Gogo Skhotheni, officially addressing the viral reports that she had reconciled with her ex-husband, Monde Shange.

This, after the famous sangoma announced her pregnancy, with fans suspecting that she may have returned to him in secret.

Source: Briefly News