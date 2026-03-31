South African TV personality Thembisa Mdoda interviewed the cast of You, Me & Tuscany , Regé-Jean Page and Halle Bailey

The interview was shared on Instagram, and she spoke about her excitement for the film ahead of its release in April

Mzansi was impressed by Mdoda's stellar interview skills, lauding her personality and how smooth the interview went

Thembisa Mdoda shared laughs with the cast of ‘You, Me & Tuscany’, Regé-Jean Page and Halle Bailey. Image: haileybailey, thembisamdoda, regejean

Source: Instagram

Mzansi's finest Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo brought her sass, lively energy and catchy personality to California, USA when she interviewed the cast of You, Me & Tuscany.

Thembisa Mdoda interviews Hollywood cast

Taking to Instagram, Thembisa Mdoda, who broke her silence following the divorce rumours, posted the interview she had with the leading cast members of the film in Napa Valley.

Slated for release on 10 April 2026 in major cinemas, the film is a Romantic-Comedy to the core, and it stars former Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page and award-winning singer Halle Bailey.

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"I’m calling it, folks. You, Me & Tuscany will be a blockbuster! But beyond that, what really struck me in this conversation with @hallebailey and @regejean was something even more important: intention, vulnerability and a genuine connection that translates beyond the script. That’s what brings a love story to life. Seeing their chemistry in the Napa Valley, yes, Napa Valley (still pinching myself), reminded me why some films just stick with you long after the credits roll. Catch @youmetuscany in cinemas from 10 April. Thanks to @universalpicsza for bringing this gem to the big screen," Thembisa wrote.

Watch Thembisa Mdoda in action below:

Mzansi rates Thembisa's interview

Thembisa Mdoda sat down with the cast of ‘You, Me & Tuscany’. Image: Thembisamdoda

Source: Instagram

Below are some of the reactions from online users:

TeaGlobe stated:

"Ya halle is South African. I just can't prove it. And that guy looks yummy af."

GlitEdgee gushed:

"Thembisa is pretty."

Freshmadala gushed:

"Wooooohooo, Ms. Melodic accent."

Kayisengqula was proud:

"Can I stand on the HIGHEST mountain and tell eeerryyybody that you’re my friend??"

Therealzickie pointed out:

"Halle said I love your accent. Who? Did she pronounce your name correctly?"

Mwinda_24 gushed:

"Thembisa should host the Oscars because this interview was incredible!"

Elysianmanagement said:

"So proud and always so wonderful working with you on these projects."

Le_threade_collection stated:

"I've always said this! I always watch all of Thembisa's shows just for her beautiful voice."

Thembisa Mdoda sips in luxury amid divorce rumours

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thembisa Mdoda decided to put her vacation shoes on and not entertain the ongoing rumours about her marriage.

The media personality was said to be headed towards divorce with her second husband, but she posted an epic clap back to the claims, effectively shutting them down. Of course, her post was met with mixed reactions from the online community, where fans expressed relief while others remained sceptical of Mdoda's casual reaction to the rumours.

Mzansi was convinced that this was an attempt to prove the rumours were false, but failed. Makovnikovs said, "This tells me that everything in that article is true."

Source: Briefly News