Netizens have come to Kairo Forbes' defence after trolls came for her for wearing her mother's clothes

The young star is a model in the making, and she recently won two major titles in beauty pageants

Mzansi gushed over Kairo and her confidence, while some trolls came for her parents and grandmother

SA rocked with Kairo Forbes modelling in her mom's clothig while slamming the trolls. Image: Kairo.forbes

Source: Instagram

South Africa's rising star, Kairo Forbes, recently became a trending topic after she modelled in her mom, DJ Zinhle's clothes.

Kairo is a model in the making

In a post shared by blogger Musa Khawula, Kairo wore what seems to be her mother's clothes. DJ Zinhle is known for rocking bold outfits, and Kairo seemingly took a page out of her mother's book.

"Kairo Forbes raids her mother's closet, DJ Zinhle," Khawula wrote.

In another post by @VillageGuluva, Kairo was celebrated as the winner of two titles as she kick-starts her modelling career.

"Kairo Forbes won Junior Model of the Year 2026 and Junior Judges' Choice Overall."

Watch Kairo in action below:

The post drew some criticism from online users. One X user, @Burnerburnerac5, claimed that the family is trying to make her South Africa's Blue Ivy or North West.

"Zinhle and Lynne are trying to market her as the next Blue Ivy/Mafikeng, and it just isn't."

Agreeing with the user, @immortalz24 was also not in support of this, asking:

"That nonsense must stop. Children must not wear adult clothes and put on adult makeup at an early age. Cyan, Ntando and others started like that, and their parents would find it cute or funny, not knowing the psychology behind that. Letting a child dress like this, what kind of example are you showing the child? What ideas are you planting into the child?"

Mzansi came to Kairo's defence:

@sthembileapolo1 said:

"She literally played dress up with her mother's clothes, the same way we used to. Unfortunately, those wardrobes were filled with doeks and phinifas. The era is not the same!"

@Royalswazir said:

"She's just exploring...all kids do this."

@nomfiso22 slammed:

"Did they tell you that??? Kids her age do this all the time idiot. How many times should you be told that kids are off limits? Leave kids alone."

@ngiyiGraduate' said:

"Haibo, nothing about Kairo says Blue IVU, though. Absolutely nothing/ She's doing what all kids do, my 4-year-old wears my clothes, and shoes, so shuthi naye ufuna ukuba Ivy kahleni."

@Twana_Mashandu slammed:

"Or maybe she’s just a child who loves playing dress up. You guys should let go of your imagination when it comes to raising other people's kids."

@ngiyiGraduate said:

"Haibo, nothing about Kairo says Blue IVU, though. Absolutely nothing. She's doing what all kids do, my 4-year-old wears my clothes, and shoes."

Kairo wears dad's AKA jacket

In a previous report from Briefly News, The daughter of the late rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, also known as AKA, has set the timeline buzzing with her modelling skills

Kairo Forbes modelled for her Instagram audience, wear

Source: Briefly News