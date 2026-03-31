The Lambrechts family shared the oldest-known video of Cindy the Baboon, sparking heartfelt reactions from fans

Cindy the Baboon passed away from heart failure, leaving a legacy of love and cherished memories

Fans continue to celebrate Cindy's life with emotional tributes across social media platforms

The Lambrechts family found the oldest video of Cindy the Baboon. Images: Cindy the Baboon

Source: Facebook

Cindy the Baboon, who died from severe heart failure on 28 December 2025, was an internet sensation that crept into the hearts of many who saw her videos and photos with her human family members, mother Barista and brother Ruben Lambrechts. Even after her death, the cuteness continues as the oldest video of the beloved rescue animal was shared with fans.

On 30 March 2025, Cindy's Facebook account posted a clip from May 2012, showing a small Ruben and Cindy. The two sat on a rock with a beautiful bed of water flowing behind them. It was unclear what Ruben said, as a portion of the caption read:

"Who knows what Ruben is saying?"

Watch the Facebook reel below:

What happened to Cindy the Baboon?

The Lambrechts family shared that the severe heart failure led to repeated episodes of fluid building up in her lungs (pulmonary oedema). Despite intensive veterinary care, medication, oxygen, and constant monitoring, Cindy's heart and lungs could no longer cope.

After Cindy's third serious attack, the family made the heartbreaking decision, under the guidance of the vet, to let Cindy go peacefully and spare her further suffering.

"In her final moments, we were holding her hand, speaking to her, and surrounding her with love."

Old Cindy the Baboon clip warms people's hearts

Hundreds of Cindy fans appreciated the throwback video of the besties and flooded the comment section with love.

Cindy and Ruben's bond was evident in the many pictures they posted. Images: Cindy the Baboon

Source: Facebook

Si Si wrote in the comments:

"This is so incredibly heartwarming. Clearly, Ruben's loving relationship with Cindy predates her social media presence. Such a special bond, so remarkable. God bless your family."

Storm Miles gave a shot at trying to figure out what was said in the video:

"Barista says, 'Cindy is so mooi' (Cindy is so beautiful). Then my guess is Ruben says something like, 'En dan het ek haar opgetrek' (And then I pulled her up). Barista then asks, 'Skrik sy?' (Did she get a fright?) It was really hard to hear Ruben."

Coleen Westington told the Namibian family:

"She was an amazing baboon, and she was so lucky to have you as her family."

Finn A Gloria added under the post:

"Look at how young you were."

Silke Wolter pointed out:

"They were a blessing in each other's lives."

3 Other stories about Cindy the Baboon

In another article, Briefly News reported that the Lambrechts shared a photo of a memorial they had built for Cindy.

reported that the Lambrechts shared a photo of a memorial they had built for Cindy. Barista and Ruben got emotional in one of their videos when they said their final goodbyes to the beloved baboon. The bereaved family also shared how they planned to share a piece of Cindy with her fans.

After Cindy's unfortunate death, the family shared a video showing her feisty side when someone put a towel on her head.

Source: Briefly News