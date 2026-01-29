A Namibian family shared a photo of the memorial they built for Cindy, a beloved rescue baboon who passed away at age 31

The memorial sits under a tree next to her house, where she used to sit, honouring her memory

Thousands of people around the world were moved to tears by the tribute, with many sharing how much Cindy's story touched their hearts

Cindy the Baboon is sitting in her home. Images: @Cindy the Baboon

Source: Facebook

A Namibian family has left the internet in tears after sharing the final resting place of their beloved rescue baboon, Cindy. The Lambrechts family, who raised Cindy from an orphaned baby, posted a photo on 28 January 2026 showing the memorial they built for her on exactly one month after her passing.

In the caption, the family wrote:

"🤍 Beloved Cindy's final resting place 🤍 Hello world, Today is 1 month without our Cindy and we just completed her memorial ❤️ We miss her dearly, every single day, but now she feels a bit closer to our hearts with this memorial next to our house where she used to sit ❤️‍🩹 Thank you again for all your love and support 🙏🏻"

The photo showed Ruben Lambrechts sitting at the memorial spot they created for Cindy next to her house. The memorial is under a tree with a concrete space, and the family put up a figurine and some paintings to honour her memory. The spot was chosen because it's where Cindy used to sit, making it feel like she's still close to the family.

Cindy became an internet sensation for her deep bond with the Lambrechts family, especially Ruben, who raised her on their farm and animal sanctuary in Namibia. She was known for her gentle nature, love for routine, and incredible adaptations to blindness and arthritis in her old age.

The elderly baboon spent her days drinking tea and playing with the other rescue animals on the farm. People around the world fell in love with her heartwarming videos showing inter-species care and affection.

Cindy passed away in late 2025 at the age of 31, leaving a massive hole in the hearts of her family and her millions of followers online.

View the Facebook post below:

Internet mourns loss of Cindy the baboon

Netizens shared their emotional reactions to the memorial on the Facebook page @Cindy the Baboon's post:

@sandydee wrote:

"I'm so sad to hear that Cindy passed away. I'm in tears. God bless you all."

@deborahotterson shared:

"I am crying. So touching. She has a beautiful memorial, and I hope someone else can enjoy her little house."

@catheyost added:

"What a beautiful memorial. Thank you for keeping sweet Cindy's memories alive. She was truly special. 🍌"

@shalanechristensen expressed:

"So precious. Here I am holding back tears, thinking of you, Reuben and family as you navigate a new life without your precious Cinders. She will never be forgotten and lived such an awesome life, but deserved to live forever! Love, from Utah, USA."

@gregganedencooley commented:

"What a beautiful tribute to Cindy, the effort and love put into creating this memorial is truly heartwarming and a testament to her memory, sending our love to Cindy's family,❤️❤️❤️"

