The Virginia SPCA in the Free State shared heartbreaking photos of their beloved yard dog, Teddy, who passed away

Teddy arrived at the SPCA in 2011 as their first yard dog and helped calm scared animals at the center

Field Assistant Peter Kamwaza was photographed in tears holding Teddy, showing the deep bond they shared over the years

A man from the Free State, Peter Kamwaza, holding a guard dog, Teddy. Images: @VirginiaSPCA

Source: Facebook

A Free State SPCA has touched hearts across South Africa after sharing emotional photos of their beloved yard dog who passed away. The Virginia SPCA shared the images on 20 January 2026 with a heartfelt tribute to Teddy, who had been with them since 2011. In the photos, Field Assistant Peter Kamwaza is sitting on a concrete chair at the SPCA compound, holding Teddy in his arms while wiping his eyes with a handkerchief. The emotional moment captured the deep bond between the man and the dog who had worked together for over a decade.

The SPCA explained that Teddy arrived at the Virginia SPCA in 2011 and was their very first yard dog after the new team took office in 2010. He was already an adult when he arrived, likely about two years old, and he spent the next 15 years of his life right there. The post read:

"Teddy taught us patience. He taught us consideration. He showed us what true companionship really means."

How Teddy helped at the SPCA

According to the Virginia SPCA, whenever a scared or confused dog arrived at the SPCA, Teddy was there. He would walk alongside the staff, gently helping new guests settle in and offering calm reassurance without needing a single word. Whenever there was training to be done, Teddy was the willing participant, gracefully and generously offering himself so that staff could learn and grow, and so that other animals could benefit from what they learned.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The SPCA shared that Peter Kamwaza and Teddy moved as one. They apologised to Peter for his loss and thanked him for being a perfect friend to Teddy. The post ended with a salute to Teddy, saying they let him go knowing he lived a full, meaningful and deeply loved life.

View the Facebook post here.

Mzansi sends condolences to the SPCA

Animal lovers shared their love and support on the Facebook page @VirginiaSPCA's post, stating:

@Kim-Kelly Swart wrote:

"My heart 💔 I'm so sorry, Peter 🙏🏼 you will meet again in heaven. I know this feeling all too well ❤️‍🩹"

@Dede Cherreldene Van Coller said:

"Some pain can never be explained, but with this image, one can truly say that you are and will always be remembered and loved. Thank you for being his chosen person."

@Melanie Prince Eddison commented:

"I am so sorry, Peter and to all of you at Virginia SPCA. Clearly, Teddy was so loved. Beautiful souls who brighten our journeys and are forever held in our hearts and minds. Rest easy, faithful friend 🌈 🕊️ 💛"

@Rene Williams shared:

"So sorry for your loss. RIP Teddy 😢 😭"

@Kathy Raven stated:

"Thank you for loving these wonderful people, Teddy, go safely over the Rainbow Bridge ✨️👏"

@Erik Solomon wrote:

"Nooooooo teddyyyyy😭😭❤️"

Peter Kamawaza, a caretaker at a Free State SPCA. Images: @peter.kamwaza.777

Source: Facebook

Other animals making headlines

Briefly News recently reported on disturbing footage showing residents in a small Indian town fleeing in panic as a wild elephant charged through the streets.

recently reported on disturbing footage showing residents in a small Indian town fleeing in panic as a wild elephant charged through the streets. Caretakers of Cindy the baboon shared a touching video of her last bath on TikTok, and thousands of fans shared tributes.

A churchgoer stunned the internet after filming the moment a bird unexpectedly swooped down to attack her in Pretoria.

Source: Briefly News