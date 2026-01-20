Caretakers of Cindy the baboon shared a touching video of her last bath on TikTok, showing the beloved primate enjoying a wash

Cindy, a 31-year-old blind rescue baboon from Namibia, passed away on 28 December 2025 after suffering from severe heart failure

Thousands of fans flooded the comments with tributes, remembering Cindy as a gentle soul

Cindy the baboon is sitting on a grassy patch on the left, and on the right, she is getting a bath from her caretakers. Images: @cindythebaboon

Source: TikTok

A heartwarming video of Cindy the baboon's last bath has fans remembering the beloved rescue animal who touched hearts across the world. The TikTok page @cindythebaboon shared the clip on 19 January 2026 with the simple caption:

"Cindy's last ever bath 😞🥰."

In the clip, two caretakers are washing the 31-year-old blind baboon in a wide plastic bucket. In the video, you can hear the woman discussing Cindy's size jokingly as she said:

"She's filling up the bath, hey," while the man responded, "She's barely fitting in." The woman then joked, "Now we know, a human bath is not for Cindy."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fun music played in the background as they continued washing Cindy, who sat quietly and comfortably in the bath, clearly used to the routine.

Cindy became a household name after her human brother, Ruben Lambrechts, began sharing videos of her on social media. Her new life started about 30 years ago when Ruben's mother, Barista, rescued her as an orphaned baby baboon after her mother had been shot on a neighbouring farm. From that moment on, Cindy became part of the family and grew into an internet sensation.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Fans remember Cindy the baboon

Social media users shared their thoughts on the TikTok page @cindythebaboon's video, stating:

@🌻Antionette 🌻💛💛 wrote:

"Mis jou ou Cindy❤"

@Jan'Eh said:

"We all miss Cindy 💔"

@Jonquil Amanda commented:

"She looks like she's really enjoying her bath, so cute."

@Lin added:

"🥰Ag jinne Cindy jy word gemis jong🥰"

@ru_happy777 shared:

"Her tolerance for silly humans was a delight to witness. Miss you, Queen Cindy! ❤️💔👑"

@jenniel32 gushed:

"Cindy is enjoying her bath. Such a happy photo. ❤️❤️❤️"

@Yamz stated:

"Beautiful girl, Cindy, such a light in the dark world."

@Valentine's Day bride wrote:

"😢 Oh my heart... Little Cindy 😢 Thank you for caring for her, you can tell she is so remarkable and beautiful."

How Cindy the baboon passed away?

According to Briefly News, Cindy sadly died on 28 December 2025 as a result of severe heart failure, which led to repeated episodes of pulmonary oedema, meaning fluid was building up in her lungs.

In her final moments, Ruben and his family were holding her hand, speaking to her, and surrounding her with love. Ruben thanked everyone for the overwhelming support, kindness, and love shown to Cindy, especially during the tough times. Cindy, fortunately, spent Christmas with her loved ones before she passed away.

Cindy the baboon is sitting in a plastic bath getting washed. Images: @cindythebaboon

Source: TikTok

Other animal stories in SA

Briefly News recently reported on a man's unusual birthday gift that stood out for its cultural meaning rather than its price.

recently reported on a man's unusual birthday gift that stood out for its cultural meaning rather than its price. A wildlife photographer captured footage of a rhino blocking traffic and then pushing multiple vehicles with its head.

Disturbing footage showed residents in a small Indian town fleeing in panic as a wild elephant charged through the streets.

Source: Briefly News