South African actress Brenda Ngxoli recently shared a cute snap of herself and her daughter, Sky

Former The Queen star shared the stunning picture on all her social media pages, which quickly went viral

Many netizens flooded the comment section with compliments and their reactions to the mother-daughter photo

Brenda Ngxoli stuns with her daughter. Image: @brendangxoli

Source: Instagram

Popular South African actress Brenda Ngxoli recently became the talk of the town after she shared a stunning snap of herself and her baby girl, Sky, on social media.

On Monday, 19 January 2026, former The Queen actresswho previously secured the character of Brenda Fassie on SABC's historic documentary series, Vulindlela, decided to share a heartwarming picture of herself and her daughter, all smiles on her social media platforms.

She captioned it:

"#BrendaAndSky #MamaKaSky #SkyAndHerMommy."

See the image below:

Fans react to adorable pic of Brenda and baby Sky

Shortly after the media personality shared the adorable picture of herself and her bundle of joy on social media, many netizens couldn't help but compliment their natural beauty, and others flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@justtnancy_ said:

"You and faith loved the name Sky."

@Vndungane wrote:

"Your baby is gorgeous...looks like she should be on baby product packaging or adverts."

@MekgoeP complimented:

"The smile looks pretty on you."

@EliahHunt commented:

"What an adorable girl."

ntandazo_rsa responded:

"Bayafana. This will catch up with the child in 16 more years."

jabu.masina.507 replied:

"Wow the little one has beautiful eyes."

Netizens complimented Brenda and her daughter. Image: @brendangxoli

Source: Instagram

Brenda Ngxoli spilled the tea about her baby daddy

While many swoon over the cute picture of herself and her daughter, Sky, the actress topped trending charts on Wednesday, 2 April 2025, after she took to her Facebook page and exposed her baby daddy. The award-winning actress once again spoke about the abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex-boyfriend and the father of her 3-year-old daughter, identified as Samphiwa.

In a Facebook post, Brenda Ngxoli said the Cwecwe case had triggered her to speak up and let out the trauma she has kept inside for years. She made a passionate plea that if she were to die, her ex should not be given custody of their daughter.

“Cwecwe has encouraged me to speak out. This is the father of my child. He was not like this when I met him. If anything happens to me, he must NEVER TAKE MY CHILD, as I have a protection order against him,” she wrote.

Brenda Ngxoli slammed for bringing daughter to interview

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Brenda Ngxoli, who is a doting mother to her daughter Sky, is under scrutiny for bringing her child to a TV interview. The actress previously aired her family’s dirty laundry in public, revealing how they abused her emotionally and financially.

Former The Queen actress’ fortunes took a turn for the better when she went from asking for donations to securing gigs. Brenda Ngxoli also bagged her first big-screen role in the rom-com A Scam Called Love. The actress is on a press run promoting the movie, which is showing in sixty cinemas across South Africa.

Source: Briefly News