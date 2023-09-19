Gospel star Thinah Zungu got ordained as a pastor this year and has been ministering through Ark Fellowship Church

The Ngobekezela hitmaker has begun building his own R1 million church in Inanda

Thinah also mentioned that he needs an additional R500 000 to finish the construction of the church

Thinah Zungu said to finish building his church, he'll need another half a million. Image: @thinahzungu

Gospel singer Thinah is a man of many talents. The star has been doing many great things this year alone, and now he is busy with his big church building project.

Thinah Zungu built his church

The Ngobekezela hitmaker got ordained as a pastor in 2023. Though he has been ministering through Ark Fellowship Church, the singer has now decided that he wants to give congregants a new place of worship.

Thinah Zungu has decided to build his church in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal. According to ZiMoja, Thinah said he didn't plan to become a pastor or own a church.

"We gather for worship every Sunday in an aged structure, yet we are transitioning to a new facility. I never envisioned becoming a pastor, but I felt a divine calling compelled me to embrace this vocation.

"Along with contributions from congregants and some of my supporters, I have dedicated these funds towards our new building project. To date, we invested R500 000, and an additional half a million is needed to finalise the construction of our new house of worship," he said.

The singer also mentioned that to worship God, they need to praise him in suitable spaces and be comfortable in his presence.

Thinah said:

"I've been chosen for a purpose, and it's not within my control to determine the number of congregants who join us. Whether there are just 10 people or many more, our mission is to share the gospel and positively impact lives. My focus is not on wealth; it's on leading souls to Christ."

Thinah performs with his son

The gospel singer's son, Ndumiso Zungu, followed his father's path to become a singer and minister through music. Thinah recently posted a reel of him performing a classic piece with his son on Instagram.

He captioned the reel:

" 'Nginguthandiwe' is a classic, this song doesn’t get old."

Watch the reel here:

Social media users praised and complimented their performance at the church they were singing at:

Thinah finishes building his house

In other entertainment news, Briefly News wrote that gospel star Thinah Zungu has finally completed building his house. He has been working on his new home since last year.

He posted on the progress of the building back in October. Although there was some progress, the house was far from complete, and painting had yet to begin. Fans are thrilled for the humble muso, who encouraged his fans not to waste their money renting properties when they can own their own.

