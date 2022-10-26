Thinah Zungu is extremely proud of his son, who has taken to resembling his father in every way

Ndumiso Zungu is under the wing of his father, who is a beloved gospel singer, and they make quite the duo

Loving dad, Thinahrecently showed off how much Ndumiso is growing to be exactly like him and celebrities when online users were falling over

Thinah Zungu is a gospel singer with a son following in his footsteps. The little boy has been joining his father at performances and is known among his fans for his talent.

Thinah Zungu is in awe of his son Ndumiso and showed him some appreciation on Instagram. Image: Instagram/@thinahzungu

In a recent Instagram, the proud dad gushed over his son. Fans were also impressed as they complimented the young boy.

Thinah Zungu brags about son Ndumiso Zungu

Thinah is extremely proud of his son Ndumiso, a recording artist just like him who now resembles him more The star gospel performer posted a picture of his kid on Instagram and captioned it with just his son's name and surname.

. Some peeps who have seen a bit of Ndumiso on stage also commented on what a sweet kid he is. Public figures such as actress Dawn Thandeka King commented with compliments for the young boy. The TV star said:

"Sending love to Ndumiso Zungu."

Singer Ntokozo Mbambo added:

"Such a sweet young man. Met him backstage on Saturday."

u_nokwanda_ commented:

"A very talented young boy."

snesthandwa commented:

"Manzini Junior."

sboniso_mntambo commented:

"Sengwayo omncane."

hlobelihle69 commented:

"Khula boy and expand your father's legacy."

khosi_zee commented:

"Our young star."

