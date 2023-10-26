These celebrities brought style, class and a little bit of sass to the National Film & TV Awards red carpet

This is a look into five of those bold looks, which include TV presenter Katlego Maboe's dapper black suit and Happy Simelane's chic gold dress

Briefly New caught up with Happy Simelane who shared that her intention was to showcase her bold personality through her accessories and makeup

Some of our celebrities know how to strut the red carpet and look like they aren't even trying too hard. The recent National Film & TV Awards separated the stylish from the unfashionable.

It was a night of glitz and glam at the National Film and TV Awards. Image: @katlegomaboe, @dellymalinga9, @_happysimelane

The recent National Film & TV Awards (NFTA) took place over the weekend, and they recognise some of the best of the best in local television entertainment. We take a look at some of the red-carpet looks that had netizens' tongues wagging.

Katlego Maboe looks dapper in a simple black suit

Espresso TV presenter Katlego Maboe's dapper black suit defined elegance and simplicity.

In his post, he thanked the organisation and his fans for their unwavering support, especially since his career took a knock a few years ago.

"Thank YOU for voting and continuing to support me with such unwavering passion - it does not go unnoticed."

Happy Simelane understood the assignment

Reality TV star Happy Simelane and her chic gold dress understood the assignment. She was dressed by n.i.m couture, and her hair was done by Thoko Hair And Beauty.

Speaking to Briefly News, Happy shared what and who inspired her dress:

"On the dazzling red carpet of the National Film and Television Awards, my stunning look left everyone in awe and garnered immense attention. Drawing inspiration from the timeless elegance of Princess Grace of Monaco, my ensemble exuded regal charm and sophistication.

"The choice of a gown reminiscent of Grace Kelly's iconic style, with its flowing lines and delicate lace details, paid a graceful homage to her enduring fashion legacy. The incorporation of vintage jewellery and a classic updo further accentuated the royal allure."

Happy was very confident that her entire look captured her personality effortlessly, from her makeup choice to the accessories.

"As a reality television star, my red carpet look showcased not only the essence of Hollywood glamour but also my distinctive personality. The incorporation of statement accessories and a bold, confident makeup palette added a modern twist, emphasising my unique presence on the red carpet and reminding us all that I am a star in my own right. It was a breathtaking homage to timeless elegance and contemporary charisma, seamlessly blending the old-world charm."

Deli Malinga steps out in royal black dress

One of the winners for the night, actress Deli Malinga looked stunning in a Du Confidence Designs Boutique dress. She expressed gratitude to the designer of the dress, her stylists and everyone who contributed to her career taking off and keeping with the trajectory.

"The organizers of these awards, my moments of rocking those red carpets looking my best, those who voted for me, all my friends who support me even today on those crazy experiences on set."

More celebs to grace the red carpet include Connie Ferguson, who was a winner for the night, and Zikhona Sodlaka's gorgeous suit.

