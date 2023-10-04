Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco is snatched and ready to show her gorgeous physique off to the world

The reality TV star recently hit the SAMA29 red carpet in a body-hugging dress and had fans' tongues wagging

Mzansi flooded LaConco's with compliments of her gorgeous figure

Mzansi complimented LaConco for dressing for her age and figure after seeing photos of her SAMA29 red carpet moment. Images: _laconco

Nonkanyiso Conco, known to many as LaConco, recently hit the red carpet for the SAMA29 nominees' announcement. The reality TV star looked stunning in a bright green slip dress and shared her red carpet-moment with her followers.

Mzansi was eating it all up and couldn't stop complimenting LaConco for her gorgeous hourglass figure.

LaConco flaunts her figure on SAMA29 red carpet

In a recent social media post, Nonkanyiso Conco or LaConco served body goals while on the red carpet at the SAMA29 nominees announcement.

The nominees were announced on the evening of 3 October where rappers K.O and AKA led the pack with the most nominations.

The former Real Housewives of Durban star has been flaunting her figure as of late and yesterday was no different as she hit the red carpet in a bright green, body-hugging number:

"A red carpet moment, dressed by Myfashionlink."

She didn't stop there, LaConco gave fans what they wanted which was a closer look at her gorgeous Myfashionlink gown, and her flawless figure of course:

Fans ignited over LaConco's photos

Mzansi showed love to LaConco and complimented how well she was dressed for the event:

MtoloSam praised:

"Love the new look. I think you have a new designer and they are doing amazing things!"

lazola_ said:

"Thank God you gave up on being an old lady and embraced being the gorgeous girly you are!"

khanyieMcBird responded:

"I love this new you. Love it love it. Uyababa. Wenza kakhulu."

ThandekaNdex commented:

"I just want to look like this shame!"

Charmaine_Duma posted:

"She finally dressing like her peers!"

thandolomanzini added:

"Haibo Concolicious!"

