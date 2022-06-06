Radio personality Thando Thabethe met international artist Kelly Rowland for an interview on 947 FM

Thando Thabethe instantly clicked with Kelly Rowland and as they sat down to talk about Kelly's career and life

The two seem to have will have to be continued their relationship as Thando Thabethe gifted Kelly Rowland with her brand Thando Thabooty

Thando Thabethe gave Kelly Rowland a parting gift after they clicked on her radio show interview on 947 FM.

Thando Thabethe gifted Kelly Rowland and the singer shared that loved her gift from the radio personality's intimate wear brand. Image: Instagram/@thando_thbathe/Getty Images/Cindy Ord

Source: UGC

Kelly Rowland showed Thando Thabethe some love as she was delighted about her gift.

Kelly Rowland loves her gift from Thando Thabethe

Former Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland gave one of Mzansi's faves some love on social media.

Thando Thabethe had gifted Kelly Rowland with some pieces from the radio personality's intimate wear line, Thabooty. Kelly complimented Thando's brand on a Twitter post saying it is "fabulous".

Mzansi loves Kelly Rowland and Thando Thabethe

Fans were happy to see Thando Thabethe rub shoulders with Kelly Rowland as they showed both some love.

@leloe_m commented:

"❤️❤️ So proud of you Thando! Was a wonderful interview and awesome to listen to in the morning drive. Women should be standing by one another and supporting each other"

@SReouveni commented:

"Most beautiful connection between two incredibly inspiring women ❤️ #YouBelong."

@Kgothatso added:

"We adore you here in SA Kelendria."

@NRACA_ZA wrote:

"We love it when sisters support one another. Hope to see both of you soon on."

@Ndabzito1 commented:

"Thank you for supporting one of our own Kelly... Please come back home Guys... Mzansi is your home.. Woza phela Sis."

