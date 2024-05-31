Maskandi music legend Phuzekhemisi has alleged that Mjosty Mbhele owes him R20 000

Phuzekhemise was reportedly booked to perform at the Goduka Music Festival in Umlazi in 2022

Mjosty blamed the arts and culture department over this and claimed that Phuzekhemisi is not the only one

Actor and music event organiser Mjosty Mbele is at loggerheads with Maskandi music legend Phuzekhemisi. This is because of a payment dispute which lasted for two years.

Phuzekhemisi has demanded his money from Mjosty Mbhele since 2022. Image: @mjostan, @phuzekhemisi_mnyandu

Phuzekhemisi says Mjosty owes him money

Singer Phuzekhemisi wants his money from actor Mjosty Mbhele so they can go their separate ways. The Inkunzi Kabhejana hitmaker claims the actor owes him R20 000 in booking fees.

According to TshisaLIVE, Mjosty booked Phuzekhemisi for their Goduka Music Festival in Umlazi. The event took place in 2022 at the King Zwelithini Stadium.

A frustrated Phuzekhemisi told the news publication that Mjosty has been giving him the runaround and has sometimes remained silent. Mjosty then said to him that the arts and culture department was the one that owed him, but Phuzekhemisi did not believe that,

“There wasn't an arts and culture emblem on his poster. I've worked with the department for years, and there haven't been any late payments from them. He is making me a kid, if I knew what kind of a person he was I wouldn't bother performing at his event.”

Mjosty blames arts department

In response to Phuzekhemisi's cries, Mjosty said the star was not the only one who did not get paid. He mentioned that the crew and other performers were also not paid.

Mjosty said the constant changes in the ministry at the department are the main cause of this dispute.

He has also refrained from hosting such events ever again.

