Musician Gatsheni is one of the stars to perform at the inaugural iPhinifa music show in Durban

The Maskandi star shared that he felt honoured to be a part of the event as he is the only male artist

Gatsheni is known for the hit song Hit After Hit which won him a quantum and opened more avenues for him

Gatsheni's career trajectory is one of the most noticeable, as his hit song dominated TikTok. Now, the star celebrated being the only male artist to be booked at an inaugural event in Durban.

Gatsheni will be performing at the 'philia', which is a commemoration of Mother’s Day. Image: Gatsheni Igagu LasoPhongolo

Gatsheni speaks on upcoming performance

Maskandi star Gatsheni is one of the headlining acts at the inaugural iPhinifa music show, which will take place on Friday in Durban at the Mushroom Lounge, Umhlanga.

According to TshisaLIVE, Gatsheni noted that he was the only male headlining act and felt honoured to be a part of the event as the only male artist.

“I'll entertain the ladies in their phinifas. I can't wait to interact with them. My song, is about asking people to recognise my work and promise to reciprocate.”

“I feel honoured to be the only male artist among ladies booked for this event. This says a lot about my work, I've grown in this industry. My work is recognised by other races in the country and I was surprised to hear other races sing my song.”

Gatsheni honoured with a minibus taxi following win

The singing sensation Gatsheni is known for the smash hit song Hit After Hit. which won him a quantum at the Mother of All Maskandi Music Festival event.

After beating over 30 other Maskandi artists, the singer was awarded a minibus taxi worth over R700,000.

Gatsheni is business-minded as he noted that careers fade and people become less popular as the years go by.

Masinga stabbed by girlfriend

In a previous report from Briefly News, Masinga, real name Lindelani Dumakude, is a Maskandi artist who his girlfriend stabbed. This was after he had allegedly ended things with her.

The ex-girlfriend reportedly found him with another woman, and she resulted in she assaulted him and left him wounded.

The Qhushu hitmaker, said he would open a case when he gets discharged.

