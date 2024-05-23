Busiswa said she is unfazed after being snubbed by Beyoncé, despite her fans' expectations and her verse on My Power being performed by someone else

The star admitted that performing with Beyoncé would have boosted her career, but believes her time will come in the future

Grateful for her collaboration with Beyoncé, Busiswa noted she still benefits financially from the hit and hopes to work with Nigerian stars Burna Boy and Tems

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Busiswa has revealed that she is unbothered after being snubbed by Beyoncè. The star opened up about the situation during a recent interview.

Busiswa has said she is unbothered after missing out on Beyoncé's tour. Image: @busiswaah and @beyonce

Source: Instagram

Busiswa on missing out Beyoncé's tour

SA musician Busiswa's fans thought the star would be included in the larger-than-life star Beyoncè's Renaissance World Tour last year. The star was left out, even though her verse on the song My Power was performed by someone else on the tour.

Speaking in an interview with The Sowetan, the South African singer admitted that while she is aware that performing on stage with Beyoncé was going to give her career a much-needed boost, she still understood when someone else was chosen. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Yes, I wished I was on stage with Bey because it would’ve changed the whole trajectory of my career, but I do believe that time will come. I do believe I will perform with her one day."

Busiswa says she is grateful for her collaboration with Beyoncè

Although Queen B snubbed her on her tour, Busiswa is still grateful that she got to work with one of the biggest musicians of our time. She also admitted that she is still benefitting financially from the song, so she is happy about that. The singer noted that she hopes to work with top Nigerian stars Burna Boy and Tems.

" 'My Power' continues to put money in my pocket. No matter what, I always try to remain positive."

Burna Boy’s verse on Tshwala Bam Remix receives thumbs-down from SA

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that not every song deserves a remix, and Amapiano fans are making that loud and clear. After Burna Boy was confirmed as the star to have a verse on the hit Amapiano song Tshwala Bam Remix, chaos ensued online.

Nigerian singer Burna Boy is featured on Tshwala Bam Remix. The news was shared by Kreative Kornerr on Instagram, and they added a snippet from the singer's verse.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News