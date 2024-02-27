Makhadzi recently opened up about a time Davido ignored her request to collaborate

The Sugar Sugar hitmaker says she also reached out to Diamond Platnumz, who, too left her on read

Mzansi sent Khadzi some words of encouragement, saying she should keep trying for a feature

Makhadzi opened up about Davido and Diamond Platnumz snubbing her requests to collaborate. Images: makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Can you believe that Makhadzi gets blue-ticked, too? The love-struck Limpopo superstar revealed that she reached out to Davido and Diamond Platnumz for features on several occasions and never heard back from them.

Makhadzi opens up about Davido and Diamond Platnumz snub

Our girl, Makhadzi, opened up about an embarrassing situation where she was ignored after shooting her shot.

The Limpopo singer got candid about several occasions where she messaged Nigerian singer, Davido and Kenyan musician, Diamond Platnumz for features - and she was blue-ticked.

In a post on her Twitter (X) page, the Mapara hitmaker revealed that she had sent about 12 messages hoping for a collaboration but never got a response:

"I was going through my DMs; please don’t laugh. I have been DM'ing @davido and @diamondplatnumz saying, 'Hello, my brother, can we please work on something together?' And no one replies.

"It’s been five years now. Every year, I send more than 12 messages, so you are not struggling. I'm alone."

Mzansi weighs in on Makhadzi's revelation

Netizens were stunned by Makhadzi's humility and encouraged her to keep trying, with some saying that the singer didn't even need the features:

KG_ZA2023 said:

"I can’t stand the Nigerians. Just now, they will be telling us they made you, I can’t take it. Good luck though."

MasterPOinnit was proud of Makhadzi:

"I love Makhadzi for her courage. No matter how big you are, you just gotta push till you get what you want."

Masonic_Hustler encouraged Khadzi:

"It happens, but don't get discouraged; keep going. In due time, these collaborations will organically happen at their own time. God's speed."

Okuhle_CFM claimed:

"You don't need them."

BeardedPriest1 wrote:

"They are both upcoming artists; you reaching out to help them is so generous. If they don't want your help, leave them."

