Sho Madjozi is slowly marking her return with new music after a short hiatus

The singer teased her upcoming song titled Kadigong, and fans have already taken a liking to it

However, not everyone is feeling ShoMa's new track and accused her of copying other artists' songs

Sho Madjozi is preparing to release her comeback single, 'Kadigong'. Images: shomadjozi

Ahead of her official comeback, Sho Madjozi dropped an exciting teaser of her upcoming single.

Sho Madjozi announces new song

Coming from an unexpected hiatus, Sho Madjozi is marking her return and gearing up to release a new album.

The singer revealed that her project sounds fantastic and will finally give fans a taste of what she's been working on by releasing her upcoming single, Kadigong, on 4 October 2024.

The song matches ShoMa's signature high-energy tracks that fans have come to know and love, with elements of Amapiano backed by her multilingual lyrics.

She shared a video singing along to the song with a group of supporters and announced that she's officially back:

"She’s back! Kadigong comes out Friday."

Mzansi weighs in on Sho Madjozi's song

Fans are feeling the singer's track and are ready to welcome her back:

IrisJulianne said:

"I don't even know what she's saying, but it's banging."

South African singer, Makhadzi, showed love:

"My queen!"

Mzansi rapper/ producer, Towdeemac, was excited:

"Excited to see her make a comeback."

tinyikokink was impressed:

"So you rap in Chewa, Swahili and Xitsonga in unison? What else?"

Meanwhile, others threw shade at the singer and claimed they'd heard the song before:

_Mzamo_ said:

"There's nothing new here coz I think I've heard the sound somewhere before. Or maybe it's new coz she's singing it in Tsonga?"

AfrikanChefZA asked:

"Is it the Limpopo version of Salary Salary?"

Nhlakaniph80651 wrote:

"Her time has passed."

Motso_Belk29 posted:

"It sounds like a nursery song."

Sho Madjozi to judge singing competition

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared an announcement of the judges for an upcoming Maskandi singing competition.

Sho Madjozi was selected to judge the contest among other local musicians, and the show promises to be spectacular.

