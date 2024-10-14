Sho Madjozi was gutted when she sent a heartfelt farewell message to Tito Mboweni

The former Reserve Bank governor sadly passed away, and Sho commented on one of their throwback pictures

Netizens are heartbroken by Tito's unexpected passing and honoured him with touching tribute messages

Sho Madjozi re-shared her old photo with Tito Mboweni. Images: ShoMadjozi, tito_mboweni

Sho Madjozi is among the many South Africans who were taken aback by Tito Mboweni's sudden death.

Sho Madjozi reacts to Tito Mboweni's passing

In the days following Tito Mboweni's sudden passing, many South Africans have gathered to pay tribute to the beloved politician.

Tito passed away on 12 October 2024 after a short illness, and his death had a significant impact on Twitter (X) users who had come to love the former Reserve Bank governor's cooking and love for Lucky Star tinned fish.

Reacting to his passing was Sho Madjozi, who commented on a photo Tito posted of them together in Limpopo to celebrate the singer's success:

"I drove for two hours to have a traditional lunch at her home in Shirley Village, Elim area, Limpopo last weekend. She won SAMA awards, great young musician! MuChangana musician! Swa mani leswi? Swa yena!"

Sho posted a farewell message to the "Duke of Makgobaskloof":

"RIP Malume Tito. Mi etlela hi ku rhula."

Mzansi pays tribute to Tito Mboweni

Peeps were heartbroken by Tito's tragic passing and sent warm tributes:

StHonorable said:

"Peace be with his family."

Dumza6 comforted Sho Madjozi:

"Phephisani, Sho, what a legend he was."

MatimuNkuna posted:

"Onge moya wa vona wungo wisa hiku rhula."

theblackvusi remembered:

"His signature on the money lasted forever. May his soul rest in peace."

BethuelManyike was shattered:

"Ava etlele hikurhula oom T."

MiyelaniBa91264 responded:

"Ava etlele hiku rhula na Hina hita valandza twitter yinge he tsakisi hita Misa maswekele ya vona."

Fikile Mbalula remembers Tito Mboweni

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Fikile Mbalula's reaction to Tito Mboweni trolling him.

The secretary-general recalled Tito's sense of humour and his now-famous Lucky Star tin fish recipe:

"I love tin fish myself, the way he cooks it, because you know that is a quick meal."

