Where is Dark Winds filmed? The hidden gems of its scenic backdrops

Dark Winds is an American psychological thriller TV series based on Tony Hillerman's Leaphorn & Chee novel series. It premiered on 12 June 2022 and stars Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon. The series has received positive reviews from critics and fans due to its exemplary production design and visuals. So, where is Dark Winds filmed? Read on to find out!

Dark Winds is an American psychological thriller television series based on Tony Hillerman's Leaphorn & Chee novel series. Photo: @kiowajgordon on Instagram (modified by author)

Dark Winds follows the story of three Navajo Tribal Police officers in the 1970s Four Corners area of the American Southwest. The show takes viewers on a gripping journey through the American Southwest, where the story unfolds against breathtaking landscapes. Here is all you need to know about the Dark Winds TV show filming locations.

Dark Winds series summary

Genre Psychological thriller, Western noir thriller, Crime drama Based on Leaphorn & Chee series by Tony Hillerman Country of origin United States Seasons 2 (as of 2024) Episodes 12 (as of 2024) Network AMC, AMC+ Date of release 12 June 2022 –present Creator Graham Roland Starring Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, Jessica Matten Rating 7.7/10 on IMDb Production location New Mexico

About Dark Winds

Dark Winds, which premiered on AMC on 12 June 2022, has impressed viewers with its unique blend of mystery, psychological thrills, and exploration of Native American culture. As of December 2024, Dark Winds has two seasons.

Season 1 premiered in 2022, followed by Season 2 on 30 July 2023. Due to the show's growing popularity and strong viewer support, a third season has already been confirmed and is set to premiere on 9 March 2025.

Where is Dark Winds filmed?

Dark Winds is filmed in various locations across New Mexico, Arizona, and Utah. The show focuses on the Navajo community and features the picturesque landscapes of the Navajo Nation. Below is a list of all locations where Dark Winds was filmed according to IMDb.

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Santa Fe, the capital of New Mexico, is a key location for filming Dark Winds. The city is surrounded by beautiful desert landscapes and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, making it a perfect setting for outdoor scenes. Santa Fe is also home to Camel Rock Studios, where many interior scenes of the second season series were shot.

Numerous episodes of Dark Winds were filmed in Monument Valley Tribal Park located on the border of Arizona and Utah. Photo: @kiowajgordon on Instagram (modified by author)

Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park

Much of Dark Winds was filmed in Monument Valley Tribal Park, also known as Valley of the Rocks. Located on the border of Arizona and Utah, it is one of the most famous landscapes in the United States. It is part of the Navajo Nation and features massive red sandstone buttes that rise dramatically from the desert floor.

Española, New Mexico

Dark Winds was filmed in Española, a small town in the beautiful Rio Grande Valley of northern New Mexico. Española is known for its mix of Native American, Spanish, and Mexican cultures, which are reflected in its art, festivals and traditions.

In Dark Winds, this location provides a sense of authenticity, showing the region's rich history and cultural blend, which complements the show's themes of identity and community​.

Tesuque Pueblo, New Mexico

Another major filming location for Dark Winds is Tesuque Pueblo, New Mexico, a small Native American community near Santa Fe. It is surrounded by beautiful mountain views and is known for its traditional Pueblo-style homes and art.

Cochiti Pueblo, New Mexico

Low angle view of rock formations in Cochiti Pueblo, New Mexico, United States. Photo: Plume Productions

Cochiti Pueblo is a small Native American village in New Mexico near the Rio Grande River. The area is famous for Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks, a nearby park with unique rock formations. Cochiti Pueblo adds natural beauty and cultural depth to Dark Winds, showing the connection between Native people and their land.

Abiquiú, New Mexico

Abiquiú, New Mexico, also served as another filming location for Dark Winds. The town is famous for associating with artist Georgia O'Keeffe, who was inspired by the area's natural beauty. The striking mesas and canyons of Abiquiú make it an ideal location for filming, providing a stark and atmospheric backdrop for Dark Winds.

Mexican Hat, Utah

Mexican Hat is a popular filming location for Dark Winds. It is a small town in southern Utah, named after a rock formation nearby that looks like a sombrero. The series was filmed in mid-October 2020, adding to the show's mysterious and rugged atmosphere.

Kayenta, Arizona

Kayenta is another key filming location for Dark Winds. It is a small town in northeastern Arizona, right on the edge of the Navajo Nation. The area is known for its stunning desert landscapes, red rock formations and wide, open spaces.

Kayenta plays a significant role in Dark Winds, reflecting the everyday life of the Navajo people. The vast desert serves as both a literal and symbolic backdrop.

Kayenta, a small town in northeastern Arizona was also used as a filming location for Dark Winds. Photo: Martina Birnbaum

Camel Rock Studios

Camel Rock Studios is a key filming location for Dark Winds near Santa Fe, New Mexico. This production company is known for its state-of-the-art sound stages and flexible spaces for both interior and exterior scenes. It is the first-ever Native American-owned film studio and has hosted numerous productions.

On 12 June 2022, during an interview with Tell-Tale TV, Jessica Matten, one of the main actors of the show said:

This is providing a lot of economic employment for many indigenous people. We shot Dark Winds on the first Native American studio lot, Camel Rock Studios. So, you can just think of economically how that’s benefiting their nation. And we need that to continue to allow our people to thrive and heal from what has happened in our countries.

Frequently asked questions

Dark Winds has gained attention for its unique storytelling and striking visuals, with its filming locations playing a key role in bringing the story to life. Here are some frequently asked questions about the filming locations of Dark Winds.

What town is Dark Winds filmed in?

Dark Winds is filmed in various towns across the American Southwest, with many scenes shot in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and its surrounding areas, such as Tesuque Pueblo.

Are any of the actors in Dark Winds Navajo?

Several actors in Dark Winds are of Native American descent, and some are Navajo. For example, Zahn McClarnon, who plays the lead role of Joe Leaphorn, is of Lakota and Hunkpapa Sioux heritage, while Kiowa Gordon, who plays Jim Chee, is of Hualapai descent.

Is Dark Winds filmed in Santa Fe?

The show is filmed in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and nearby areas. Santa Fe's unique adobe-style buildings and desert landscapes provide a beautiful and fitting backdrop for the show.

Where are Dark Winds supposed to be set?

The American psychological thriller TV series is set in the American Southwest, specifically in the Navajo Nation, which spans parts of Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah.

What language is spoken in Dark Winds?

In Dark Winds, the primary language spoken is English, but Navajo is also used throughout the series.

Where is Dark Winds season 2 filmed?

Season 2 of Dark Winds was filmed in New Mexico, primarily in Santa Fe and Tesuque Pueblo.

Where was Dark Winds filmed in Utah?

The AMC television series Dark Winds was filmed in Mexican Hat, Utah, in mid-October 2020.

Where the Dark Winds was filmed features some of the most stunning and culturally significant landscapes of the American Southwest. Key filming locations include New Mexico, the Navajo Nation, and the United States. Fans can expect its return after the series was renewed for a third season that is set to premiere on 9 March 2025.

