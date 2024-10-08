Dr. Stone season 4 release date, plot, key visuals: what we know so far
Dr. Stone is a popular Japanese manga anime series that has captivated audiences with its unique blend of science, adventure, and humour. Following the dramatic events of season 3, fans have been eagerly awaiting the news about an upcoming season. Below is everything you need to know about Dr. Stone's season 4 release date, plot, and characters.
With each season building on the last, Dr. Stone's intricate science-based fiction and character development captivated audiences. The series showcases the power of knowledge and emphasizes teamwork and ingenuity in overcoming obstacles. So, when is season 4 of Dr. Stone coming out?
Dr. Stone's profile summary
|Other names
|Dokutaa Sutoon
|Genre
|Action, Adventure, Animated, Comedy, and Sci-Fi
|Producer
|Souta Satou and Kunihito Takazawa
|Creator
|Riichiro Inagaki, Bochi
|Number of seasons
|3
|Number of episodes
|59
|Premier date
|August 25, 2019
|Original run
|2019 -
|Network
|8PAN, TMS Entertainment
|Origin
|Japan
|Rating
|8.1/10 IMDb rating
When is Dr. Stone's season 4 release date?
According to Dr. Stones official website, the fourth and final season, Dr. Stone: Science Future, is set to air in 2025. The season will be divided into three cours (parts), allowing for a comprehensive adaptation of the remaining manga arcs.
Despite the huge revelations, the officials did not announce the exact premiere date. Dr. Stone's new episodes, which will air on Crunchyroll, are expected to be released around mid-to-late 2025.
Is there a Dr. Stone season 4 trailer?
As of October 2024, there is no official trailer for the anime, but there is a teaser for Dr. Stone's new season. In the teaser visual, viewers see Senku, a younger version of himself, floating in the eternal starry sky, staring at the moon. The visual is accompanied by a catchphrase in Japanese. When translated into English, it reads;
Go to the Moon, Go Right Away.
Dr. Stone's plot
The anime follows Senku Ishigami, a 16-year-old high school scientific genius. He awakens in a world petrified of all traces of human civilization for the last 3700 years by a mysterious blinding light.
Senku aims to rebuild civilization using science, starting by reviving his friend Taiju and classmate Yuzuriha with a nitric acid-based revival fluid. As they gather allies, they face opposition from Tsukasa, who believes the old world is corrupt and seeks to create a new order based on strength.
How did the last season of Dr. Stone end?
In the finale of Dr. Stone season 3, Senku and his crew successfully revive Tsukasa using the Medusa device before he reveals his plan to reach the moon. Meanwhile, introducing Dunbar's number poses a significant challenge to their ambitious goal, as reviving too many people could lead to chaos and hinder their progress.
They then set ambitious plans to travel east to cultivate corn in the United States for alcohol production, which is essential for more revival fluid. The episode concludes with the Perseus ship departing from Ishigami Village, signalling their next adventure and the upcoming season 4.
What to expect in Dr. Stone's final season?
In Dr. Stone's final season, viewers can expect a thrilling continuation of Senku Ishigami's journey as he and his allies confront new challenges and adversaries. The season will adapt the New America City arc, introducing top characters like antagonists Dr. Xeno, Soyuz, and Minami. Fans will witness the Kingdom of Science embarking on grand adventures, exploring uncharted territories, and facing higher stakes than ever before.
Dr. Stone characters
Dr. Stone has built a rich world filled with popular anime characters, and season 4 will likely continue to expand upon this. Fans can expect to see the return of key characters such as:
|Character
|Japanese voice actor
|English voice actor
|Senkuu Ishigami
|Yuusuke Kobayashi
|Aaron Dismuke (with Matt Shipman temporarily voicing him in some episodes)
|Gen Asagiri
|Kengo Kawanishi
|Brandon McInnis
|Chrome
|Gen Sato
|Matt Shipman
|Young Senkuu Ishagami
|Mikako Komatsu
|Mikaela Krantz
|Ginro
|Ayumu Murase
|Justin Briner
|Taiju Okii
|Makoto Furukawa
|Ricco Fajardo
|Minami
|Yoko Hikasa
|Kristi Rothrock
|Suika
|Karin Takahashi
|Sarah Wiedenheft
|Kohaku
|Manami Numakura
|Felecia Angelle
|Ryusui
|Ryōta Suzuki
|Clifford Chapin
Is Dr. Stone an adaptation?
The anime series is an adaptation of the original Japanese manga Dr. Stone, created by Riichiro Inagaki (Story) & Boichi (Art). It was published weekly on Shueisha's Shounen Jump from March 6, 2017, to December 25, 2023.
Will there be a Dr. Stone season 4?
There will be a Dr. Stone season 4, titled Dr. Stone: Science Future. It is set to premiere in 2025 and will be divided into three cours, marking the conclusion of the series.
How many episodes is in Dr. Stone season 4?
Dr. Stone's season 4 is anticipated to consist of approximately 36 to 40 episodes. The season will be divided into three cours, likely featuring 12 episodes each.
Fast facts about Dr. Stone
- Dr. Stone was originally a Japanese manga web novel created by Riichiro Inagaki (Story) & Boichi (Art), published weekly on Shueisha's Shounen Jump.
- Dr. Stone's season 4 will be the final season of the anime franchise.
- The upcoming fourth season is expected to adopt the New America City arc from the Manga novel series Dr. Stone.
- Dr. Stone: Science Future, the fourth and final season of the Dr. Stone anime series, will premiere in 2025.
- In Dr. Stone's new teaser, fans see older Senku alongside a younger version of himself as they stare at the moon.
- Senkuu Ishigami, Dr. Stone's lead character, is voiced by Yuusuke Kobayashi in Japanese and Aaron Dismuke (with Matt Shipman temporarily voicing him in some episodes) in English.
The excitement surrounding Dr. Stone: Science Future is undeniable. This show will wrap up long-standing story arcs while introducing new characters and conflicts. With its engaging narrative and stunning animation, Dr. Stone season 4 will leave a lasting impact on fans as it concludes this remarkable journey through science and adventure.
