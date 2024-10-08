Dr. Stone season 4 release date, plot, key visuals: what we know so far

Dr. Stone is a popular Japanese manga anime series that has captivated audiences with its unique blend of science, adventure, and humour. Following the dramatic events of season 3, fans have been eagerly awaiting the news about an upcoming season. Below is everything you need to know about Dr. Stone's season 4 release date, plot, and characters.

The key visual for Dr. Stone Science Future features the main character, Senkuu Ishigami, gazing up at the moon. Photo: @Dr. Stone on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

With each season building on the last, Dr. Stone's intricate science-based fiction and character development captivated audiences. The series showcases the power of knowledge and emphasizes teamwork and ingenuity in overcoming obstacles. So, when is season 4 of Dr. Stone coming out?

Dr. Stone's profile summary

Other names Dokutaa Sutoon Genre Action, Adventure, Animated, Comedy, and Sci-Fi Producer Souta Satou and Kunihito Takazawa Creator Riichiro Inagaki, Bochi Number of seasons 3 Number of episodes 59 Premier date August 25, 2019 Original run 2019 - Network 8PAN, TMS Entertainment Origin Japan Rating 8.1/10 IMDb rating

According to Dr. Stones official website, the fourth and final season, Dr. Stone: Science Future, is set to air in 2025. The season will be divided into three cours (parts), allowing for a comprehensive adaptation of the remaining manga arcs.

Despite the huge revelations, the officials did not announce the exact premiere date. Dr. Stone's new episodes, which will air on Crunchyroll, are expected to be released around mid-to-late 2025.

Dr. Stone was originally a Japanese manga web novel created by Riichiro Inagaki & Boichi. Photo: @Dr. Stone on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Is there a Dr. Stone season 4 trailer?

As of October 2024, there is no official trailer for the anime, but there is a teaser for Dr. Stone's new season. In the teaser visual, viewers see Senku, a younger version of himself, floating in the eternal starry sky, staring at the moon. The visual is accompanied by a catchphrase in Japanese. When translated into English, it reads;

Go to the Moon, Go Right Away.

Dr. Stone's plot

The anime follows Senku Ishigami, a 16-year-old high school scientific genius. He awakens in a world petrified of all traces of human civilization for the last 3700 years by a mysterious blinding light.

Senku aims to rebuild civilization using science, starting by reviving his friend Taiju and classmate Yuzuriha with a nitric acid-based revival fluid. As they gather allies, they face opposition from Tsukasa, who believes the old world is corrupt and seeks to create a new order based on strength.

How did the last season of Dr. Stone end?

In the finale of Dr. Stone season 3, Senku and his crew successfully revive Tsukasa using the Medusa device before he reveals his plan to reach the moon. Meanwhile, introducing Dunbar's number poses a significant challenge to their ambitious goal, as reviving too many people could lead to chaos and hinder their progress.

Dr. Stone's season 4 will wrap up long-standing story arcs while introducing new characters and conflicts. Photo: @Dr. Stone on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

They then set ambitious plans to travel east to cultivate corn in the United States for alcohol production, which is essential for more revival fluid. The episode concludes with the Perseus ship departing from Ishigami Village, signalling their next adventure and the upcoming season 4.

What to expect in Dr. Stone's final season?

In Dr. Stone's final season, viewers can expect a thrilling continuation of Senku Ishigami's journey as he and his allies confront new challenges and adversaries. The season will adapt the New America City arc, introducing top characters like antagonists Dr. Xeno, Soyuz, and Minami. Fans will witness the Kingdom of Science embarking on grand adventures, exploring uncharted territories, and facing higher stakes than ever before.

Dr. Stone characters

Dr. Stone has built a rich world filled with popular anime characters, and season 4 will likely continue to expand upon this. Fans can expect to see the return of key characters such as:

Character Japanese voice actor English voice actor Senkuu Ishigami Yuusuke Kobayashi Aaron Dismuke (with Matt Shipman temporarily voicing him in some episodes) Gen Asagiri Kengo Kawanishi Brandon McInnis Chrome Gen Sato Matt Shipman Young Senkuu Ishagami Mikako Komatsu Mikaela Krantz Ginro Ayumu Murase Justin Briner Taiju Okii Makoto Furukawa Ricco Fajardo Minami Yoko Hikasa Kristi Rothrock Suika Karin Takahashi Sarah Wiedenheft Kohaku Manami Numakura Felecia Angelle Ryusui Ryōta Suzuki Clifford Chapin

Is Dr. Stone an adaptation?

The anime series is an adaptation of the original Japanese manga Dr. Stone, created by Riichiro Inagaki (Story) & Boichi (Art). It was published weekly on Shueisha's Shounen Jump from March 6, 2017, to December 25, 2023.

Dr. Stone is a blend of science fiction, adventure, and comedy. Photo: @Dr. Stone on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Will there be a Dr. Stone season 4?

There will be a Dr. Stone season 4, titled Dr. Stone: Science Future. It is set to premiere in 2025 and will be divided into three cours, marking the conclusion of the series.

How many episodes is in Dr. Stone season 4?

Dr. Stone's season 4 is anticipated to consist of approximately 36 to 40 episodes. The season will be divided into three cours, likely featuring 12 episodes each.

Fast facts about Dr. Stone

Dr. Stone revolves around a brilliant scientist who is determined to rebuild civilization from scratch using nothing but science and ingenuity. Photo: @Dr. stone on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Dr. Stone was originally a Japanese manga web novel created by Riichiro Inagaki (Story) & Boichi (Art), published weekly on Shueisha's Shounen Jump.

was originally a Japanese manga web novel created by Riichiro Inagaki (Story) & Boichi (Art), published weekly on Shueisha's Shounen Jump. Dr. Stone's season 4 will be the final season of the anime franchise.

season 4 will be the final season of the anime franchise. The upcoming fourth season is expected to adopt the New America City arc from the Manga novel series Dr. Stone .

arc from the Manga novel series . Dr. Stone: Science Future , the fourth and final season of the Dr. Stone anime series, will premiere in 2025.

, the fourth and final season of the anime series, will premiere in 2025. In Dr. Stone's new teaser, fans see older Senku alongside a younger version of himself as they stare at the moon.

new teaser, fans see older Senku alongside a younger version of himself as they stare at the moon. Senkuu Ishigami, Dr. Stone's lead character, is voiced by Yuusuke Kobayashi in Japanese and Aaron Dismuke (with Matt Shipman temporarily voicing him in some episodes) in English.

The excitement surrounding Dr. Stone: Science Future is undeniable. This show will wrap up long-standing story arcs while introducing new characters and conflicts. With its engaging narrative and stunning animation, Dr. Stone season 4 will leave a lasting impact on fans as it concludes this remarkable journey through science and adventure.

READ ALSO: Trigun Stampede season 2: latest updates, story, release date, characters, and more

Briefly.co.za published an article about Trigun Stampede season 2. Following the success of the first season of the Japanese manga series, fans have something to celebrate as it returns for a second season.

The second season of Trigun Stampede, titled Trigun Stargaze, was officially announced on March 26, 2023, via Studio Orange's X (Twitter) account. Discover more about Trigun Stampede.

Source: Briefly News