The wait for Trigun Stampede season 2 is almost over! Fans anxiously anticipate the next chapter in Vash's epic journey following the first season's success. The Japanese manga series is animated by studio Orange and directed by Kenji Mutō. Here are all the latest updates on the release date, plot, and new developments in Trigun Stampede season 2.

The first season set the bar high with its exceptional animation and fresh take on classic characters. With new storylines, character arcs, and potential darker themes on the horizon, the anticipation for season 2 is skyrocketing. Here are the latest updates you need to know about Trigun Stampede season 2.

The highly anticipated second season of Trigun Stampede, titled Trigun Stargaze, was officially announced on 26 March 2023 via Studio Orange’s X (Twitter) account. However, no exact release date has been confirmed.

Fans were treated to a new piece of key art featuring Vash, Knives, and Wolfwood during the Anime Expo on 4 July 2024, but the official release window has yet to be discovered. Given the series' complex 3DCG animation, which requires significant time to render, it is unlikely that Trigun Stargaze will air before 2025.

Trigun Stampede season 2 episodes

While no specific details about the number of episodes have been released, fans can expect a similar count to the first season, which ran for 12 episodes. More information will likely be revealed as the release date approaches.

Trigun Stampede season 1 recap

In the Japanese manga series, Earth has become uninhabitable, forcing humanity to seek refuge on distant planets using massive colony fleets. To sustain these colonies, artificial lifeforms called "plants" are created to generate infinite energy. Two brothers, Vash and Knives, were born with a special bond to these plants and were raised by Rem Saverem.

A disaster strikes when the fleet’s systems malfunction, causing a crash on the barren planet Noman's Land. Rem sacrifices herself to save the brothers, but Vash is later devastated to learn that Knives was behind the catastrophe. This makes him want to eradicate humanity for exploiting plants.

Years later, the survivors build cities on Noman's Land, relying on plants for survival. Vash, now an outlaw known as Vash the Stampede, roams the desert while Knives continues his destructive plans under the name Millions Knives. As Vash seeks peace between humans and plants, he crosses paths with investigative reporters Meryl Stryfe and Roberto De Niro, setting the stage for new conflicts.

Expectations for Trigun Stampede Season 2

With Vash’s mission of reconciliation left unresolved and Knives’ schemes far from over, fans can expect Trigun Stargaze to dive deeper into the conflict between humans and plants. Since Season 1 introduced key anime characters and set up intense confrontations, Trigun Stargaze could explore further character development.

The Trigun Stargaze is also anticipated to introduce new villains, likely sticking more closely to the Trigun Maximum manga. Therefore, fans should expect new challenges and moral dilemmas for Vash as he grapples with his brother’s destructive vision. Conversely, the starships from Earth introduced at the end of season 1 will bring new dynamics and potentially new characters into the fold.

Per Crunchyroll, Vash the Stampede may be a gunslinging pacifist that will involve a $6 million bounty on his head.

Vash the Stampede’s a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That’s what’s puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous—his evil twin brother, Millions Knives.

Is Trigun Stampede a Remake or a Prequel?

Trigun Stargaze is a sequel to Trigun Stampede, set 2.5 years after the events of Stampede. The top TV series reimagined parts of Trigun and Trigun Maximum in the first season. However, some elements from the manga were adapted fresh, and the season concluded with a time skip.

Season 2 will likely follow more faithfully along the Trigun Maximum story arc. This makes Trigun Stargaze feel more like a sequel to the manga than a continuation of the 1998 Trigun Maximum anime.

The characters of Trigun Stampede Season 1

Key characters introduced in season 1 are highlighted below.

Character Japanese voice English voice Vash the Stampede Yoshitsugu Matsuoka Tomoyo Kurosawa (young) Johnny Yong Bosch Kristen McGuire (young) Millions Knives Junya Ikeda Yumiri Hanamori (young) Austin Tindle Megan Shipman (young) Meryl Stryfe Sakura Ando Sarah Roach Nicholas D. Wolfwood Yoshimasa Hosoya David Matranga Roberto De Niro Kenji Matsuda Ben Bryant Legato Bluesummers Koki Uchiyama Daman Mills Zazie, the Beast Tarako Madeleine Morris Rem Saverem Maaya Sakamoto Emily Fajardo William Conrad Ryūsei Nakao Larry Brantley

The Characters of Trigun Stampede Season 2

In Trigun Season 2, Vash, Wolfwood, and Meryl will return. A significant addition of Trigun Stampede characters will likely be Milly Thompson, whom fans had been eagerly awaiting. Her absence in season 1 was notable, but her name was referenced after the time skip, hinting at her significant role in the upcoming season.

Villainous characters such as Knives and Legato Bluesummers are also expected to return, with the latter having a more prominent role. New characters from the starships that arrived at the end of season 1 are also anticipated.

Is there a Trigun Stampede season 2 trailer?

As of September 2024, no official trailer for Trigun Stargaze has been released. However, fans can look forward to future announcements, particularly from upcoming conventions, where Studio Orange is expected to share more teasers and potentially the first official trailer.

Will Trigun Stampede have season 2?

Yes, Trigun Stampede season 2 has been officially confirmed. The announcement came in March 2023. While a specific release date has not been set, season 2, titled Trigun Stargaze, is in production.

Will Milly Be in Trigun Stampede?

Many fans speculate that Milly Thompson will finally join the cast in Trigun Stargaze. However, with no updates about new characters, Trigun Stargaze might continue Vash's journey with Meryl, now accompanied by a new cast member, Roberto De Niro, instead of Milly Thompson, a female anime character featured in previous iterations of the series.

Is Trigun Stampede finished?

The Japanese Manga series is far from finished. The first season was just the beginning, with season 2, Trigun Stargaze, already confirmed. The story will likely delve deeper into the Trigun Maximum manga's darker, more mature themes, providing a fresh, expansive narrative for new viewers and long-time fans.

Trigun Stampede Season 2 promises to continue Vash the Stampede's adventurous and action-packed journey. The Trigun Stargaze is expected to delve deeper into the character dynamics and world-building established in the first season. With Meryl now joined by Roberto De Niro, fans can expect fresh challenges and intriguing character developments as the story unfolds.

