How to get paid to travel in 2024: Best tips to earn on the go

Have you ever dreamed of exploring the world without worrying about your bank account? What if you could turn your wanderlust into a rewarding career and get paid to travel? In 2024, there are more opportunities than ever to combine work and adventure. This guide will offer the best tips on making it a reality, from remote work to travel blogging and other exciting options.

Check-in counters for travellers and passports. Photo: Chan Long Hei/Bloomberg, Thierry Monasse (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

According to a survey by Airbnb, 83% of Gen Z and 81% of millennials would prefer to go on adventures and earn money rather than work a traditional 9-to-5 job. However, despite the appeal of travelling, many still need help budgeting for their dream destinations. Here is everything you need to know about how to get paid to travel in 2024.

How to get paid to travel

Getting paid to travel is possible. According to Bloomberg, the global travel industry is expected to surpass $12 trillion by 2025, offering many opportunities to earn while exploring. With content creation, affiliate marketing, and remote work skills, individuals can generate income as they explore. These options allow for financial stability while experiencing new destinations.

How to travel for free and get paid

There are several ways to get paid to travel in 2024. From remote work to content creation, according to sources like Forbes, here are some of the best options to earn money while travelling:

Travel blogging: Share your experiences and monetise your blog to fund your next trip.

Share your experiences and monetise your blog to fund your next trip. Social media influencing: Partner with brands to promote destinations and products and get paid to travel.

Partner with brands to promote destinations and products and get paid to travel. Freelance writing or photography : Share your adventure stories with publications like National Geographic or Conde Nast Traveler, and upload your photos to platforms like Unsplash or Shutterstock. The income you earn from freelancing jobs can help fund your next adventure.

: Share your adventure stories with publications like National Geographic or Conde Nast Traveler, and upload your photos to platforms like Unsplash or Shutterstock. The income you earn from freelancing jobs can help fund your next adventure. Teaching English online: You can teach English from anywhere in the world and use your earnings to explore new destinations.

You can teach English from anywhere in the world and use your earnings to explore new destinations. Remote work : Keep your full-time job and work remotely from exotic locations without using up your vacation days.

: Keep your full-time job and work remotely from exotic locations without using up your vacation days. Travel vlogging: Monetise your YouTube channel and earn money from ads and sponsorships to fund your adventures.

An aeroplane in the sky. Photo: @jasonrosewell on Unsplash

Source: UGC

Affiliate marketing: Promote adventure products or services and earn a commission for each sale, using the income to fund your next trip.

Promote adventure products or services and earn a commission for each sale, using the income to fund your next trip. Selling products online : Source products while travelling and sell them on platforms like Etsy or eBay, using the profits to fund your next adventure.

: Source products while travelling and sell them on platforms like Etsy or eBay, using the profits to fund your next adventure. Leading tours: Get paid to lead tours and share your knowledge of destinations with travellers.

Get paid to lead tours and share your knowledge of destinations with travellers. House sitting: Take care of homes in exchange for free accommodation, and use the savings to fund your adventures.

Which job is best for travelling?

The best jobs for those seeking paid adventure opportunities include airline pilots and cruise ship workers, who earn substantial salaries while travelling extensively.

According to Forbes, airline pilots earn a median pay of $239,000 annually, while cruise ship workers earn $60,000 to $120,000 annually. Travel nurses and international aid workers also travel frequently and earn competitive salaries ranging from $60,000 to $120,000 annually.

A spectator wrapped in a British Union flag shelters from the sun with an umbrella. Photo: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

What company will pay me to travel?

Several companies offer paid travel opportunities through various roles and platforms. Here are some examples:

Travel companies: Intrepid Travel, G Adventures, and National Geographic Expeditions offer roles involving extensive adventure.

Intrepid Travel, G Adventures, and National Geographic Expeditions offer roles involving extensive adventure. Tour operators: Contiki, Trafalgar, and Insight Vacations hire staff who explore, manage, and guide tours.

Contiki, Trafalgar, and Insight Vacations hire staff who explore, manage, and guide tours. Cruise lines: Royal Caribbean, Carnival Cruise Line, and Norwegian Cruise Line provide jobs and travel opportunities.

Royal Caribbean, Carnival Cruise Line, and Norwegian Cruise Line provide jobs and travel opportunities. Travel blogging and influencer platforms: Mediavine, Influencer Marketing Hub, and Travel Blog Success offer monetisation options for excursion content creators.

Mediavine, Influencer Marketing Hub, and Travel Blog Success offer monetisation options for excursion content creators. Remote work platforms: We Work Remotely and Nomad List connect you with remote job opportunities that allow you to explore.

We Work Remotely and Nomad List connect you with remote job opportunities that allow you to explore. Travel writing and photography publications : National Geographic Traveler, Lonely Planet, and Travel + Leisure pay for excursion content and photography.

: National Geographic Traveler, Lonely Planet, and Travel + Leisure pay for excursion content and photography. Tourism boards and travel agencies: Many local tourism boards and agencies offer high-paying jobs in tourism, sponsored trips or press tours for influencers and writers.

A lady reading while vacationing. Photo: @chenhanozel on Unsplash

Source: UGC

Frequently asked questions

As the quest for adventure and exploration continues to grow, so do the desires of many to know the secrets of earning money while travelling. Here are some questions many are asking, along with the best answers.

Can you make money from travelling? You can travel and make money through freelancing, travel blogging, influencer partnerships, or high-paying excursion jobs like nursing or piloting.

You can travel and make money through freelancing, travel blogging, influencer partnerships, or high-paying excursion jobs like nursing or piloting. What job pays the most to travel? The highest-paying adventure job is an airline pilot, with a median salary ranging from $134,000 to $200,000 annually.

The highest-paying adventure job is an airline pilot, with a median salary ranging from $134,000 to $200,000 annually. How much money can you earn while travelling? The amount you can earn depends on the type of job or opportunity and your skills.

The amount you can earn depends on the type of job or opportunity and your skills. What jobs travel the world the most? The most common jobs include airline pilots, diplomats, international consultants, cruise ship officers, and excursion photographers.

The most common jobs include airline pilots, diplomats, international consultants, cruise ship officers, and excursion photographers. How to become a paid traveller? To become a paid traveller, you must build content creation or remote work skills and leverage platforms and networks to find opportunities.

Numerous opportunities are available if you are looking to get paid to travel. Exploring options like remote work, travel blogging, or teaching abroad can transform your love for adventure into a fulfilling career. Consider planning and leveraging your skills to secure opportunities aligned with your excursion goals.

READ ALSO: Top easiest countries to move to from South Africa

Briefly shared a post on the easiest countries to move to from South Africa. It reported that roughly 915,000 South African migrants live abroad, most of whom have settled in the United Kingdom and Australia.

The article shared that countries like Australia, the USA, and New Zealand are worth considering, according to demographic data provided by the Statistica Research Department about the number of South African immigrants.

Source: Briefly News