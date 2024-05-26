Timothy Reynolds (Yellowstone): Who he was and how he passed away

Timothy Reynold was a cherished member of the Yellowstone production team who helped bring the magic of the Dutton family saga to life. He worked as a lighting electrician for over two decades until his unfortunate passing in 2022.

Yellowstone is one of the most intriguing series set against the backdrop of the modern American West. Since its debut on Paramount in 2018, it quickly gained popularity mainly due to its intense portrayal of family dynamics and power struggles on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

Timothy Reynolds (Yellowstone) profile summary

Full name Timothy Sherman Reynolds Other names Tim Reynolds Date of birth October 30, 1955 Date of death August 24, 2022 Age at death 66 years Birth sign Scorpio Place of birth Salt Lake City, Utah, United States Nationality American Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Sierra Reynolds Children Four Parents Sherman and Ruth Lewis Reynolds Siblings Shirley Reynolds (sister) Education Highland High School Profession Electrical Technician Years active 1997 to 2022 Union IATSE (1994-2022) Social media Instagram

Who was Timothy Reynolds from Yellowstone?

According to his IMDB profile, Tim worked in the camera and electrical department, contributing to the successful production of several films, theatre productions, and concerts. He was in show business for around 25 years.

Yellowstone, a neo-Western drama TV series on Paramount, was his last project. He worked on the show for 31 episodes, from the pilot episode until the second episode of season four.

His first project was the 1997 TV film Not in This Town, which, like Yellowstone, was set in rural Montana and had similar racial and political themes. Throughout his career, he worked in 26 movies and television shows until 2022.

Timothy Reynolds' obituary reveals he was involved in the production of the 2002 Winter Olympics and the World's Fastest Indian. He also worked on John Carter (2012), Hereditary (2018), Wind River (2017), High School Musical, Time Freak, Joe Bell, The American West, Wild Horses, The Lone Ranger, The Hollow Point, Blood & Oil, and Independence Day.

Before joining the entertainment industry, Tim worked as a stockbroker with Main Street Securities. He joined the crew union, International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 99, in 1994 as a Journeyman Stagehand and later served as the union's president.

Yellowstone paid tribute to Tim in season 5 at the end of episode 5, Watch 'Em Ride Away. A title card appeared on the screen with the words 'In memory of Timothy Reynolds'.

How old was Timothy Reynolds (Yellowstone)?

Timothy Reynolds' age at the time of his death on August 24, 2022, was 66 years old. He was born on October 30, 1955, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Sherman and Ruth Lewis Reynolds.

What happened to Timothy Reynolds (Yellowstone)?

Reynolds' exact cause of death was not made public by his family. They uploaded a poster on his Instagram announcing his death on August 28, 2022, with the caption;

Family and Friends please celebrate the life of Tim Reynolds, loving father and IATSE union member.

A memorial service was held on September 3, 2022, at the IATSE Union Hall, followed by a pot-luck social. It is unclear where he was laid to rest.

Some of his workmates and fans posted tributes. Fellow crew member Caleb Rasak took to Instagram to mourn his passing, writing;

Tim (Senior) was my best friend and a father figure to me. He brought me into Utah with open arms and created so many relationships that created the man I am today. You will be missed so much Timmy. I love you brother. Rest In Peace

Several messages have been posted on Reynolds' memorial page on the Jenkins-Soffie website. One of his friends, David, wrote;

I always spend my birthday with Tim.. To say I miss you, is quite the understatement. Love you SO much!!

His other friend Curt wrote;

I'm sorry I didn't get to say goodbye.

Timothy Reynolds' family

Reynolds left behind his wife, Sierra, and his sister, Shirley. He was the father of three sons, a stepson and a daughter. He was also a grandfather to several grandchildren.

Tim Reynolds loved his job

A quick look at his Instagram reveals Tim was proud to work behind the scenes as an electrical technician. In early September 2018, during the shooting of Yellowstone Season 2, he shared a picture of himself on a card with the caption;

Kinda like my dream job

Most of the Instagram uploads are Timothy Reynolds' Yellowstone photos, including the show's cast and crew when the cameras are not rolling. He also posted vacation pictures. In June 2018, he was on a boat with friends and captioned the moment;

The 60 year old "Wheat pea" out for another day of fun.

Yellowstone lost several members besides Timothy Reynolds

Since its debut on Paramount in 2018, Yellowstone has paid tribute to a few of its crew and members. In the season 2 finale, the show revealed they had lost transportation and location manager Melanie Olmstead.

Like Reynold, Melanie was also a native of Salt Lake City, Utah. She had worked in show business from 2000 until her unfortunate passing in 2019.

At the end of the 9th episode in season 3, the show honoured actor Wilford Brimley with the tribute, "In loving memory of Wilford Brimley. A cowboy, an artist, and a damn good friend". He passed away on August 1, 2020, at the age of 85.

Another Yellowstone family member, Milt Bradford, died on May 1, 2021. He was involved in making the show's Dutton Ranch due to his ranching experience. His tribute appeared during the season four premiere alongside that of sound editor Allan Robert, who passed away at the age of 66.

Actor Bustler Welch, who appeared in season 4, episode 5, titled 'Under a Blanket of Red', died in June 2022 at the age of 94. Yellowstone honoured him on Instagram with the caption;

We're saddened to hear of the passing of Buster Welch. You might recognize him from #YellowstoneTV season 4, but the horse trainer and cutting expert was a legend long before that. May he rest in peace.

Though not a regular on-screen figure, Timothy Reynolds' work behind the scenes in the electrical and lighting department led to the production of some of the best projects. May he rest in peace!

