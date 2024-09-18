Puleng Phoofolo released her new song Mama after surviving a tragic car accident that killed Malome Vector and two other artists

Up-and-coming singer Puleng Phoofolo has released a new song dubbed Mama, weeks after surviving the tragic accident that killed Malome Vector and two other artists.

Malome Vector accident survivor Puleng Phoofolo has released a new song. Image: @puleng_phoofolo

Source: Instagram

Puleng Phoofolo on what inspired her song

It has been a rough phase for singer Puleng Phoofolo, who has been in hospital since surviving a car accident that killed her friends.

The singer who underwent surgery released a new song, Mama. Speaking about her new music, Puleng, who also lost her mother two years ago, said the song aims to show appreciation to her late mother for all her prayers, TimesLIVE reports.

The singer also said the song will resonate with those who have lost their parents and those who still have them to cherish each day they spend together. She said:

"The song is to also bring awareness — to those who still have their parents and loved ones, particularly their mothers, to love them like there's no tomorrow."

Puleng talks about life after the accident

The singer's life has never been the same after losing her close friends. Puleng said that losing Malome Vector, Lizwi Wokuqala, and Da Mos were like brothers to her. She said:

“Honestly, after the accident, I am not OK at all. I am still trying to find a healing space, both physically and emotionally, due to the loss of my brothers."

