K.O is on everyone's lips after a blog claimed the rapper allegedly made R70 million from his hit single titled SETE

The song featuring Blxckie and Young Stunna was a favourite on local radio and TV stations and was one of the most streamed songs during the festive season and K.O was booked and busy because of the song

Reacting to the claims, most people were skeptical and asked the Twitter blog with over 45 000 followers to share where it got its statistics from

K.O is trending on social media after a hip-hop blog claimed he made R70 million from his hit song, SETE.

K.O allegedly made R70 million from 'SETE' alone. Image: @mrcashtime

The track was on high rotation on radio and TV stations, did mad numbers on music streaming platforms and reached massive milestones on YouTube.The rapper feature Blxckie and Young Stunna on the massive single. Mzansi music lovers are skeptical after the blog named Skool of Rap shared the news on its timeline.

Taking to Twitter, the page with over 45 000 followers claimed K.O also made bank by doing over 990 shows in the country alone.

"K.O made R70 Million with SETE so far including airplays, bookings, streams and views. He was the most booked artist last with over 990+ shows excluding international bookings."

Mzansi questions where the blog got its figures from

Taking to the blog's comment section on the micro-blogging app, many hip-hop heads asked the blog to provide detailed statistics.

@Mokgalali said:

"Even if this is a lie, I'll still be happy for him."

@Sp_October wrote:

"This can't be true."

@kabezela31 commented:

"KO is signed to his own record label, this is very much possible."

@VLADIUS_ said:

"Where did you get these figures?"

@Daprincemajor wrote:

"R70 million, please show us the figures, I'm sure he never made that in his whole music career. Stop exaggerating."

@MELANIN_I10 added:

"R70 million? How much has he made in his entire career?"

