South African musician DJ Zandimaz recently launched her latest single, Bawo, at Propaganda in Pretoria

The star made her comeback to the music industry after undergoing a brain surgery two years ago

Zandimaz spoke about her recovery journey and that the release of her single was only the beginning, as she can't wait to share more of her craft with fans

South African female DJ and musician Zandimaz has returned to the music industry after her two-year hiatus.

DJ Zandimaz drops new single after brain surgery

DJ and musician Zandimaz, whose real name is Zandile Mazithulela, recently dropped her new single, Bawo, shortly after she made a music comeback to the entertainment industry.

Recently, the star shared with TshisaLIVE that this was her first song after she underwent brain surgery two years ago and that she is excited to share more of her craft with her fans and followers.

Speaking about her recovery journey, Zandile said:

"My recovery has been a rollercoaster ride but I'm still in recovery mode and it's been good. I was going through emotions and got inspiration to start recording new music. A week after my surgery I went to a live on Instagram with a lady by the name of Nobuhle, from Newcastle, who also was trying to get herself somewhere."

Mazithulela further mentioned that her launch was epic and that this was only the beginning of her music journey after having a brain tumour removed.

She said:

"The launch was epic, energy and people — it was overwhelming, we had a great time. This is only the beginning, I can't wait to share my craft with my fans."

