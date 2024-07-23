DJ Zandimaz has revealed that she had a brain tumour removal surgery done on March 2024

The platinum-selling artist is reportedly recovering at home after the surgery and is taking a break from music

Zandimaz had a seizure in 2022 in the United Kingdom, and then she had another one while in Zambia

DJ Zandimaz was forced to take a break from releasing new music because doctors had found that she had a brain tumour.

DJ Zandimaz revealed that she had a Brain Tumour removed. Image: @zandimaz

Source: Instagram

How a seizure lead to brain tumour discovery

DJ Zandimaz reportedly had a brain tumour removal surgery done in March 2024. The Ngifuna Wena hitmaker took a breather from releasing music because she was going through a tough time in her life.

According to TshisaLIVE, the platinum-selling artist had a seizure in 2022 in the United Kingdom when she was on tour. Shortly afterwards, she had another one while in Zambia for a show.

At first, she thought she had fatigue however, when she went to the doctor, she discovered that she had a brain tumour.

Zandimaz details how she found out about the tumour

After the star visited the doctor, she found out that she had a brain tumour. After the diagnosis, she decided to take a break from music. She went for another doctor's visit, where she was told that the tumour had gotten worse and there was nothing doctors could do.

DJ Zandimaz then shared that she underwent a seven hour long surgery and was in a coma for five days. The 32-year-old DJ admitted that her confidence took a knock as she could no longer perform for longer hours.

Now, the singer is recovering at home after the surgery and is taking a break from music.

