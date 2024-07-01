The Real Housewives of Durban cast member Jojo Robinson landed in the emergency room recently

The reality TV star was rushed to hospital due to having kidney stones and pains

The star recalled the time she was rushed to the emergency room on her Instagram page

‘RHOD’ Star Jojo Robinson was rushed to the emergency room. Image: @mrs.jojo.robinson

Source: Instagram

South African reality TV star Jojo Robinson made headlines on social media, leaving many of her fans worried.

RHOD star Jojo Robinson rushed to hospital

Jojo Robinson has once again made headlines on social media after netizens praised her for being a good and supportive friend to Nonku Williams.

Recently, the star who previously shared that she went under the knife to remove excess skin from her arms was rushed to the hospital earlier after she experienced excruciating pain.

The reality TV star shared on her Instagram page that her being rushed to the hospital was that she had kidney stones, and she also recalled when she was taken to the ER.

She wrote:

"When you're perfectly healthy the next minute, you find out your kindney was near failure. Long story short, Rushed to the emergency room at 1am with excruciating pain, found out I had a 1.6cm kidney stone blocking my urethra, which ultimately had led to a back log in my kidney where it had all turned to puss in the left kidney..My doctor removed the large stone and placed a stint in the kidney to help save it. I was then told my kidney was a week or 2 away from failure if this didn't happen.. In 2 weeks I have to have another surgery to remove the stint as well as the other stones still in my kidney."

See the post below:

Jojo bids farewell to RHOD

