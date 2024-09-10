Puleng Phoofolo, the singer who survived the accident that killed Malome Vector, shared a heartfelt video on Facebook, remembering her late friend

In the viral video, Puleng reflected on their good times, expressing disbelief at his passing while she continues to heal emotionally

Social media users comforted Puleng, offering prayers and support as she mourns Malome Vector

Puleng Phoofolo recently left fans chopping onions when she remembered her late friend and colleague Malome Vector in a viral video. The singer who survived the accident that killed Malome Vector and two others said she still can't believe he is gone.

Puleng Phoofolo remembers Malome Vector

Source: Instagram

Puleng Phoofolo remembers Malome Vector

Talented singer Puleng Phoofolo is still reeling after Malome Vector's passing. The singer, who was also in the car on the fateful day, never had a chance to mourn her friends as she was also fighting for her life in hospital.

Taking to her Facebook page, Puleng shared a throwback video showing her good times with the late star. The now-viral clip shows the stars preparing to head to Botswana for a show. She captioned the video:

"🕊️🕊️ Continue to Rest Twinny 😍😍"

Mzansi reacts to Puleng Phoofolo's video

Social media users comforted Puleng after she shared the touching video. Many send the grieving sister love as she continues to mourn her friends.

@Rre Mosupi said:

"I don't know the pain and the trauma you went through and I don't wanna experience it...😥😥😥"

@Relebohile Patience Mofokeng commented:

"I pray you heal physically but mostly emotionally ❤️"

@Lira Lesekele added:

"May his precious soul continue to rest in peace 🕊️🕯️💔😭ausi Puly sesotho sere sejana se setle hase jele."

@Moradi Waha Pheko said:

"😭❤️May he continue to sleep in peace."

@Lerato Mphohla added:

"Korr hlee♥️🥺I can't imagine what your going through, but God is with my love🙏"

Mapaputsi's body allegedly held at ransom by a friend

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the family of the late Mapaputsi is begging for privacy and respect amid friends who are trying to make some money from them.

According to City Press, Sandile Ngwenya's family feels disrespected by mourners who do not respect their privacy.

