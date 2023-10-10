Nadia Nakai has proven that she is a natural beauty by posting a Instagram picture of her rocking her natural hair

The songstress took a break from her expensive and stunning wigs and sleeked her hair in a high ponytail

Fans loved Nadia's natural hair and raved about her striking beauty in the post's comments section

Nadia Nakai showed off her natural hair on her Instagram account. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Nadia Nakai has set the internet on fire with a recent Instagram post where she proudly flaunted her natural hair.

The pic shows her stunning coils neatly tied up in a ponytail, revealing a fresh side of the rapper.

Hairdo highlights cheekbones

The rapper’s natural hair isn't the only thing stealing the show in her Instagram snap. Her radiant smile and well-defined cheekbones added an extra layer of charm to her already fabulous look.

Fans rally behind Nadia’s natural look

The response from Nadia's followers has been overwhelming. It seems that the Naaa Meaan hitmaker's hair switch-up has won the hearts of fans, proving that she can rock any look, whether it's wigs or her own beautiful coils.

See the Instagram post below:

Mzansi admire Nadia's hairstyle

Many of them are cheering on her decision to embrace her natural hair, and encouraging her to wear rock the hair more often.

See some of the comments below:

@tidimalo_s said :

"Oh, so beautiful my chomi.❤️"

@puleng814_ posted:

"Wow! You are such a beauty. "

@sashiska commented:

"More of the natural hair, please. So so so cute❤️"

@crylettek wrote:

"Absolutely gorgeous."

@soy_el__rey mentioned:

"Looks good on you, wear it proudly."

@samzkandy added:

"Wonderfully made.❤️ Sending lots of love from Zambia."

@skyetshuma noted:

"You are very beautiful and that smile is fire. "

@thabisa.dlepu1 stated:

"Wow, I love that hair. ❤️So beautiful."

