Billboard Hot 100 spot holder Tyla will be featured in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians

She took to her social media to announce her cameo on the international reality show in pictures

Praise has been pouring in on a daily for the rising star, receiving compliments even from Celebville

Tyla announced her cameo for 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' on social media. Images: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage, Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images, Steve Granitz/WireImage

Globally trending superstar Tyla has made Mzansi beam with pride again after she was documented rubbing shoulders with billionaire socialite Kim Kardashian and her famous family.

Tyla announces her Keeping Up With the Kardashians cameo

The Johannesburg-born singer who is making global waves announced on her Twitter timeline that she will be featured on the 20th Season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, an American reality show:

"Not me having a wholeeee cameo in #thekardashian new episode."

See her post below:

Mzansi celebrates Tyla's Keeping Up With The Kardashians' cameo

South Africans were proud of Tyla's feat, especially after a twar broke out between Nigerian and South African Twitter, to whom the singer owed her international success. Here are some of the comments:

@DistinctLee said:

"You are too gone! It’s beautiful to see it."

@Phaff_TS encouraged:

"Use me. Use them sis, that's all I'm saying..."

@umshiso4 mocked:

"Nigerians: we spoke with the Kardashians for you to appear in the Kardashians episode, give us credit."

@TeeTouchza complimented:

"Whoever is managing you, knows what they are doing."

@Thami_private said:

"Never thought I'd live to see myself going back to watching the Kardashians. But here we are."

@TheReal_TonyBoi was happy:

"Everything is aligning so perfectly! I love this for you!"

@VenusLamonte4 encouraged:

"It's your time to shine baby girl."

@Lucybabii15 promised:

"Oh? Congratulations. I'll definitely be watching that episode!"

Miss Elliot sends love to Uncle Waffles

In more entertainment stories on Briefly News, Swazi-born Amapinao DJ Uncle Waffles received a shout-out from American heavyweight Miss Elliot.

She sent a video with a message for the Peacok Revisit hitmaker after attending one of her shows, with the hope that they will work together in the future.

