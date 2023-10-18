Gogo Maweni is gearing up to launch her podcast on witchcraft and used an unusual approach to market her new venture

The glam sangoma shared photos posing with skeletons and have online users the creeps

Gogo Maweni told Briefly News that she was both sceptical and scared about doing the podcast but decided it was for the best

Mzansi freaked out over Gogo Maweni's spooky photos with skeletons, with many asking if they were human. Images: dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

Gogo Maweni is set to launch her podcast on witchcraft where she will unpack and educate listeners on the topic. The sangoma shared the news on her social media platforms where she posed beside dried skeletons and gave followers the heebie-jeebies.

Followers were both amazed and creeped out by the photos, although many were excited about the upcoming podcast.

Gogo Maweni poses next to skeletons

In recent a social media photo dump, Gogo Maweni posed with dried-up skeletons as she announced her upcoming podcast that will tackle the topic of witchcraft.

"Podcast on witchcraft loading - the whole point is to expose, educate n give solutions."

Speaking to Briefly News, the Izangoma Zodumo star revealed that the podcast was to enlighted listeners:

"The point is to educate and give solutions. People don't know what's being done to them or how to ask for help."

She went on:

"A production house approached me about the idea. I wasn't keen and I was scared because I don't know how it'll go but I decided that since I consult with over seven thousand people a week about this, why not do it on a larger scale."

The podcast will be shot on Mondays and episodes will air every Thursday.

Fans weigh in on Gogo Maweni's photos

Although it is unclear whether the skeletons are real or not, fans were creeped out by the photos and asked many questions:

thembisilepaballo said:

"Tjo I'm scared!"

hloniphilemhluzi responded:

"As long as it won't have scary stories then i will watch it!"

mphocoetzee asked:

"Gogo, what exactly are you afraid of?"

PkKhanya asked:

"Omg what's that?"

gugziemsibie praised:

"If you were an animal, you'd be a lioness...one fearless woman!"

tk_abnerexclhire asked:

"What on earth is that?"

Gogo Maweni constructs new property

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Gogo Maweni completing the first phase of her new property and revealing her plans for the building.

The glamorous sangoma has been open about her line of work with her online community and her recent project received praise from many women who were inspired by Gogo Maweni's strides.

A KwaZulu-Natal woman recently flaunted her million rand home and gave Briefly News the inside scoop on her gorgeous house.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News