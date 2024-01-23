Hugo Broos, expressed concern over Tunisia having more time to prepare for the upcoming match with Bafana Bafana

The coach said that the match will be tough because both teams are hungry for a victory to keep their AFCON hopes alive

Football fans are buzzing online debating whether he's managing expectations or expressing genuine worry

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos shared his thoughts on upcoming the AFCON match with Tunisia. Image: Dean Mouhtaropoulos and Patrik Stollarz

As the tension builds for the crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) clash between Bafana Bafana and Tunisia, coach Hugo Broos has raised a noteworthy concern.

The coach voiced unease about Tunisia having more time to prepare for the pivotal match scheduled for Wednesday at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Ivory Coast.

SA and Tunisia vie for round of 16 spot

Both teams are itching for a favourable result that will secure their spot in the round of 16. According to TimesLIVE, Broos said that a draw might be enough for South Africa, while Tunisia needs a victory to stay in the tournament.

Broos assured SA that the team is well prepared even though Tunisia has a slight advantage.

Fans discuss anticipated AFCON match

The coach's statements sparked diverse opinions among South Africans. Some understand the coach's concern, while others speculate whether Broos is preparing the nation for potential disappointment in case of a loss.

See a few comments below:

Kagiso Ashley Leshaba mentioned:

"Here come the excuses. Let’s all prepare for them."

Peter Zupan stated:

"Preparing the audience for defeat! Well done!"

Lonwabo Tokwe commented:

"The mind games have started, he reminds me of Pitso."

Mvelase Freedom Lindokuhle wrote:

"Tunisia is always dangerous I understand him."

John Naicker said:

"The preparations were supposed to have been done before you entered the plane. Now is just practice."

