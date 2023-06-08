Former Kwaito star Eugene Mthethwa has been sworn into the National Assembly as a member of parliament

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says Methethwa's swearing-in was an affirmation of artists' contribution to politics

former ANC member and month-old fighter Mzwanele Manyi was also sworn into parliament

CAPE TOWN - The swearing-in of Kwaito legend Eugene Mthethwa as a member of parliament has caused a stir.

EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi praised former Kwaito star Eugene Mthethwa's swearing-in as a member of parliament. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Getty Images & @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter

Formerly part of the Kwaito group Trompies, Mthethwa took his seat in parliament as a representative of the Economic Freedom Fighters on Wednesday, 8 June.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi praises EFF for affirming artist contribution to politics

Fellow EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi praised his party for sending yet another artist to Parliament, claiming it's an affirmation of artists' contribution to revolutionary policies and ideas.

Ndlozi said:

“In time, you will give it to the EFF for taking artists seriously."

Mthethwa is the second South African musician to be made an EFF MP, following the appointment of Ringo Madlingozi in 2019.

Kwaito legend Eugene Mthethwa vows to fight for creative and cultural sector

TimesLIVE reported that the former Kwaito star promised to champion the creative and cultural sector in parliament.

The EFF described Mthethwa as a seasonal cultural activist who has held various leadership roles in the music industry.

Methethwa made a splash in 2021 when he infamously chained himself at the Southern African Music Rights Organisation building, demanding royalties.

Controversial politician Mzawnele Manyi was also sworn in as an MP only a month after joining the ranks of the EFF. Manyi was previously a member of the African National Congress before leaving to join the African Transformation Movement, Daily Maverick reported.

South Africans are divided by EFF's choices of MPs

Below are some comments

@ro93557 criticised:

"With so many fighters on the ground, he was chosen because he is famous, when did he join EFF?"

@NzithaThsanana said:

"He deserves it, he's a hard worker."

@bnzmanoba claimed:

It's a bailout situation. There is no political acumen here shame. The ordinary member must forget, it started with the Generations guy and Ringo.

@ThamiS65364142 requested:

"Please go and fight for the poor."

@Lesedi_official complained:

"South African politics are just disappointing, really, really disappointing."

@NoMr_NiceGuy praised:

"We all know the Music and Arts portfolio will be well represented."

