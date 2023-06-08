Ntsiki Mazwai has shared her unfiltered opinion about News24 journalist Karyn Maughan after she won the court case against Jacob Zuma

The former Unpopular Opinion host said she should have won her court cases, too, because Kayn and her were accused of the same thing

Mzansi was divided by Ntsiki's views because some believe the court cases are different while others said the Justice system isn't fair

Ntsiki Mazwai has spoken out against News24 reporter Karyn Maughan's court case against Jacob Zuma being thrown out.

Ntsiki Mazwai has questioned why she lost her court case after 'News24's Karyn Maughan won hers against Jacob Zuma. Image: @karynmaughan/Twitter and @miss_ntsiki_mazwai/Instagram

On Twitter, Ntsiki expressed her confusion about why the court would rule in Karyn's favour but not hers when she faced a similar accusation. According to News24, the former Mzansi president took Karyn to court after she "breached" a National Prosecuting Act by acquiring his confidential medical information.

Frustrated that she paid huge bucks for defamation cases against many celebs, including Euphonik and DJ Fresh, while Karyn won hers, Ntsiki slammed the Mzansi justice system in a tweet.

"Interesting how Karyn won her case and I lost mine for pretty much the same thing......."

Mzansi split by Ntsiki Mazwai's claims about Karyn Maughan's court case against Jacob Zuma

Most peeps who commented were on Ntsiki's side, saying she should have received the same judgement as Karyn Maughan.

@Umshubo3 said:

"The law is not fair. It has eyes, and it is able to see the colour of the skin."

@johnmodise shared:

"There is no justice in SA. The Constitution is but just a mere wasted piece of paper to control the marginalised black people."

@TomKhosa posted:

"It all boils down to the unfairness of our justice system! Some have the money to hire the best lawyers who argue their cases well. The bottom line is that our justice system is very flawed!"

@Mgwena_Makhubel replied:

"It's white privilege."

@LLunga18 commented:

"The South African justice system has eyes and we are not equal before the law."

Other netizens told Ntsiki that her case and Karyn's court cases are different and deserve to be treated that way by the magistrate.

@Victor78043292 also said:

"Uyaxoka lwabishi."

@Justice_in_SA wrote:

"You speak out of complete ignorance."

Ntsiki Mazwai slams Karyn Maughan

Ntsiki's recent post was not the first time she shared her heated opinion about Zuma and Karyn's court battle.

When the news broke out, Ntsiki slammed Karyn, accusing her of racism and disrespectful behaviour towards black people. She also stated that Karyn getting Zuma's medical records was wrong, reported The South African.

In response to Ntsiki's unwavering views about Karyn, Mzansi once again shared split reactions. Some slammed the News24 journalist, while others sided with her.

Ntsiki Mazwai sets the record straight after DJ Fresh revealed that she lost the court case and has to pay R200K

In related news, Briefly News reported that DJ Fresh revealed that Ntsiki Mazwai made “unsubstantiated” claims against him back in 2019. A few years later, the court found Ntsiki guilty and ordered her to pay DJ Fresh R200 000 in legal expenses.

After the news trended, Ntsiki set the record straight on Twitter.

